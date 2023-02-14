 Pink Premieres New Song 'When I Get There' - Noise11.com
Pink Premieres New Song ‘When I Get There’

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2023

in News

Pink has a new song ‘When I Get There’. Its another track from her upcoming album ‘Trustful’.

The title track premiered two weeks ago.

The track ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ came out in 2022.

Pink will tour Australia in 2024.

Pink Dates:

9 February, Sydney, Allianz Stadium
13 February, Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium
16 February, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium
20 February, Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
27 February, Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
1 March, Perth, Optus Stadium

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, February 17 – Adelaide from 9am, Brisbane and Melbourne from 10am, Newcastle and Perth at 12pm, and Sydney and Gold Coast at 1pm. All times are local.

