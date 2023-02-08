 Pink To Play Her First Australian Stadium Tour In Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com
Pink To Play Her First Australian Stadium Tour In Australia In 2024

by Paul Cashmere on February 9, 2023

in News

Pink will return to Australia in 2024 with her first round of stadium dates including Marvel Stadium, Melbourne where Red Hot Chili Peppers are in residency this week.

Actually, it will be the second time Pink has performed at Marvel Stadium. Pink played there in 2002 for the Rumba Festival when it was called Telstra Dome. Bon Jovi headlined with Natalie Imbruglia, Kelly Osbourne, Shaggy, Sugababes and Taxiride also on the bill.

P!nk said today,” I am so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer!! I can’t wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt. Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough!”

Pink Dates:

9 February, Sydney, Allianz Stadium
13 February, Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium
16 February, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium
20 February, Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
27 February, Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
1 March, Perth, Optus Stadium

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, February 17 – Adelaide from 9am, Brisbane and Melbourne from 10am, Newcastle and Perth at 12pm, and Sydney and Gold Coast at 1pm. All times are local.

