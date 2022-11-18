Pink To Release New Album TRUSTFALL - Noise11.com

Pink has announced a brand-new album ‘TRUSTFALL’ will be released on February 17 2023 via RCA Records.

‘TRUSTFALL’, the 9th Pink record, is her first record since ‘Hurts 2B Human’ in 2018.

Pink released ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again earlier this month as the first single for the album, which was produced by GRAMMY-winning hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback and is also set to perform the song at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday (20.11.22) as she pays tribute to late ‘Grease’ legend Dame Olivia Newton-John’, who passed away in August at the age of 73 following a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

News of the new album comes just weeks after the GRAMMY-Award-winning songstress announced a six-date UK stadium tour part of her Summer Carnival 2023.

Pink kicks off the run with two nights at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 7 and June 8, followed by a pair of gigs at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on June 10 and June 11. Pink will then play Birmingham’s Villa Park on June

14, before headlining American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London on June 24.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

