Pitbull Reacts To Song Use In Bridgerton - Noise11.com

Pitbull Reacts To Song Use In Bridgerton

by Music-News.com on May 23, 2024

in News

Pitbull has given his seal of approval to the classical cover of his 2011 song Give Me Everything in Bridgerton.

In the new third season of the Netflix period romance drama, the fourth episode ends with a steamy carriage scene starring Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington.

The pivotal scene is accompanied by a stripped-back string version of Pitbull’s 2011 dance collaboration with Afrojack, Ne-Yo and Nayer.

Pitbull, real name Armando Pérez, took to Instagram on Tuesday to approve of Archer Marsh’s orchestral cover and its prominence in the show.

Sharing a clip of the scene, he wrote, “This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless. Thank you @bridgertonnetflix and @netflix for the opportunity, Dale!”

Staff running Bridgerton’s official Instagram account responded to the post in the voice of the show’s narrator, Lady Whistledown.

“This author would most certainly agree with Lord Worldwide… Music speaks when words cannot,” they wrote, referring to Pitbull’s nickname Mr. Worldwide.

Bridgerton has become known for turning modern pop songs into classical instrumental covers to fit with its Regency-era setting. In season three, the covers include Dynamite by BTS, Cheap Thrills by Sia and Sean Paul, and Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish.

The first half of season three was released last week. Fans must wait until 13 June to find out what happens after the carriage scene.

