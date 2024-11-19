Pixies To Return To Australia In 2025 - Noise11.com

Pixies haven’t even finished their current Australian tour and have announced they will be back for more dates in 2025.

Pixies are touring Australia as special guests of Pearl Jam in 2024. The 2025 dates will be their own tour.

Like Pearl Jam, Pixies perform a completely different setlist every night.

16 November setlist, Melbourne

Cactus

Here Comes Your Man

Where Is My Mind?

Motoroller

Mercy Me

Chicken

The Vegas Suite

Gouge Away

Debaser

Wave of Mutilation

Monkey Gone to Heaven

Hey

Caribou

Head On

18 November setlist, Melbourne

Ed Is Dead

Here Comes Your Man

Where Is My Mind?

Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)

Motoroller

Chicken

The Vegas Suite

The Happening

Hey

Mr. Grieves

Monkey Gone to Heaven

Debaser

Head On (The Jesus and Mary Chain cover)

Tame

Pub gig 15 November Melbourne

Dig for Fire

Wave of Mutilation

Hey

Caribou

Mercy Me

Chicken

In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) (Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover)

Vamos

Here Comes Your Man

Motorway to Roswell

Velouria

The Happening

Oyster Beds

You’re So Impatient

Cactus

Brick Is Red

Bone Machine

Debaser

All Over the World

Motoroller

The Vegas Suite

Nimrod’s Son

Monkey Gone to Heaven

Planet of Sound

Wave of Mutilation

Where Is My Mind?

Winterlong (Neil Young cover)

13 November setlist Gold Coast (cut short because of storm)

Cactus

Where Is My Mind?

Here Comes Your Man

Mercy Me

The Vegas Suite

Chicken

In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)

Wave of Mutilation

Vamos

The 2025 dates will include two nights in each city.

TWO NIGHT RESIDENCY IN EACH CITY

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle Saturday November 8

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle Sunday November 9

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney Thursday November 13

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney Friday November 14

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Sunday November 16

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Monday November 17

Festival Hall, Melbourne Wednesday November 19

Festival Hall, Melbourne Thursday November 20

Tickets On Sale Tuesday November 26 At 1pm

Mastercard Presale: Fri 22 Nov, 12pm > Mon 25 Nov, 12pm

Live Nation Presale: Mon 25 Nov, 12pm > Tue 26 Nov, 12pm

GP Onsale: Tue 26 Nov, 1pm

DATES ARE ALL AGES

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: pixiesmusic.com & livenation.com.au

