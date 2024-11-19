 Pixies To Return To Australia In 2025 - Noise11.com
Pixies photo supplied by Live Nation

Pixies photo supplied by Live Nation

Pixies To Return To Australia In 2025

by Paul Cashmere on November 20, 2024

in News

Pixies haven’t even finished their current Australian tour and have announced they will be back for more dates in 2025.

Pixies are touring Australia as special guests of Pearl Jam in 2024. The 2025 dates will be their own tour.

Like Pearl Jam, Pixies perform a completely different setlist every night.

16 November setlist, Melbourne

Cactus
Here Comes Your Man
Where Is My Mind?
Motoroller
Mercy Me
Chicken
The Vegas Suite
Gouge Away
Debaser
Wave of Mutilation
Monkey Gone to Heaven
Hey
Caribou
Head On

18 November setlist, Melbourne

Ed Is Dead
Here Comes Your Man
Where Is My Mind?
Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)
Motoroller
Chicken
The Vegas Suite
The Happening
Hey
Mr. Grieves
Monkey Gone to Heaven
Debaser
Head On (The Jesus and Mary Chain cover)
Tame

Pub gig 15 November Melbourne

Dig for Fire
Wave of Mutilation
Hey
Caribou
Mercy Me
Chicken
In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) (Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover)
Vamos
Here Comes Your Man
Motorway to Roswell
Velouria
The Happening
Oyster Beds
You’re So Impatient
Cactus
Brick Is Red
Bone Machine
Debaser
All Over the World
Motoroller
The Vegas Suite
Nimrod’s Son
Monkey Gone to Heaven
Planet of Sound
Wave of Mutilation
Where Is My Mind?
Winterlong (Neil Young cover)

13 November setlist Gold Coast (cut short because of storm)

Cactus
Where Is My Mind?
Here Comes Your Man
Mercy Me
The Vegas Suite
Chicken
In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)
Wave of Mutilation
Vamos

The 2025 dates will include two nights in each city.

TWO NIGHT RESIDENCY IN EACH CITY

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle Saturday November 8
Fremantle Prison, Fremantle Sunday November 9
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney Thursday November 13
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney Friday November 14
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Sunday November 16
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Monday November 17
Festival Hall, Melbourne Wednesday November 19
Festival Hall, Melbourne Thursday November 20

Tickets On Sale Tuesday November 26 At 1pm

Mastercard Presale: Fri 22 Nov, 12pm > Mon 25 Nov, 12pm
Live Nation Presale: Mon 25 Nov, 12pm > Tue 26 Nov, 12pm
GP Onsale: Tue 26 Nov, 1pm
DATES ARE ALL AGES

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: pixiesmusic.com & livenation.com.au

Noise11.com

