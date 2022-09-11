PJ Harvey Has A Whole Lotta Rarities Coming - Noise11.com

PJ Harvey fans can look forward to three discs of rarities, b-sides and demos coming soon as part of a 59-track box set.

14 of the songs have never been released. “To have this collection of songs released to the world means a great deal to me,” Harvey said in a statement. “For every album song I have written there have been accompanying brother-sister songs that for many reasons don’t quite have their place in the world at that time, but do find their way eventually, and are no less important for being later.

“In fact some of these lesser-known works are closer to my heart. Now having all these works collected and released together in their own right feels at last to give them the place in the world they deserve. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I do.”

‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ will be released on 4 November, 2022.

Disc 1:

01 Dry (Demo)

02 Man-Size (Demo)

03 Missed (Demo)

04 Highway ’61 Revisited (Demo)

05 Me-Jane (Demo)

06 Daddy

07 Lying in the Sun

08 Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name

09 Darling Be There

10 Maniac

11 One Time Too Many

12 Harder

13 Naked Cousin

14 Losing Ground

15 Who Will Love Me Now

16 Why D’ya Go to Cleveland

Disc 2:

01 Instrumental #1

02 The Northwood

03 The Bay

04 Sweeter Than Anything

05 Instrumental #3

06 The Faster I Breathe the Further I Go (4-Track Version)

07 Nina in Ecstasy 2

08 Rebecca

09 Instrumental #2

10 This Wicked Tongue

11 Memphis

12 30

13 66 Promises

14 As Close As This

15 My Own Private Revolution

16 Kick It to the Ground (4-Track)

17 The Falling

18 The Phone Song

19 Bows & Arrows

20 Angel

21 Stone

Disc 3:

01 97°

02 Dance

03 Cat On the Wall (Demo)

04 You Come Through (Demo)

05 Uh Huh Her (Demo)

06 Evol (Demo)

07 Wait

08 Heaven

09 Liverpool Tide

10 The Big Guns Called Me Back Again

11 The Nightingale

12 Shaker Aamer

13 Guilty (Demo)

14 I’ll Be Waiting (Demo)

15 Homo Sappy Blues

16 The Age of the Dollar (Demo)

17 The Camp

18 An Acre of Land

19 The Crowded Cell

20 The Sandman (Demo)

21 The Moth (Demo)

22 Red Right Hand

The box is another release in the PJ Harvey reissues series.

THE HOPE SIX DEMOLITION PROJECT is repressed on vinyl. Out 11 March 2022 on UMe/Island.

THE HOPE SIX DEMOLITION PROJECT – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 11 March 2022 on UMe/Island.

LET ENGLAND SHAKE is repressed on vinyl. Out 28 January 2022 on UMe/Island.

LET ENGLAND SHAKE – DEMOS is available on digital, CD, and vinyl on 28 January 2022 on UMe/Island.

A WOMAN A MAN WALKED BY is repressed on vinyl. Out 23 July 2021 UMe/Island.

WHITE CHALK is repressed on vinyl. Out 25 June 2021 on UMe/Island.

WHITE CHALK – DEMOS is available on digital, CD, and vinyl on 25 June 2021 on UMe/Island.

THE PEEL SESSIONS 1991-2004 is repressed on vinyl. Out 28 May 2021 on UMe/Island.

UH HUH HER is repressed on vinyl. Out 30 April 2021 on UMe/Island.

UH HUH HER – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 30 April 2021 on UMe/Island.

STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA is repressed on vinyl. Out 26 February 2021 on

UMe/Island. .

STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 26 February 2021 on UMe/Island. .

IS THIS DESIRE? is repressed on vinyl. Out 29 January 2021 on UMe/Island.

IS THIS DESIRE? – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 29 January on UMe/Island.

DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT is repressed on vinyl. Out 13 November on UMe/Island.

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl. Out 11 September on UMe/Island.

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 11 September on UMe/Island.

RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993. Out 21 August on UMe/Island. .

4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand alone vinyl from 21 August on UMe/Island. .

DRY – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 24 July on UMe/Island Records. .

DRY (studio album) is available on Too Pure/Beggars Archive on vinyl on 24 July.

