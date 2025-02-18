 Placebo's Brian Molko Charged With Defamation After Calling Italian Prime Minister a "Fascist" - Noise11.com
Placebo’s Brian Molko Charged With Defamation After Calling Italian Prime Minister a “Fascist”

by Music-News.com on February 19, 2025

in News

Placebo frontman Brian Molko has been charged with defamation after branding Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a “fascist” during a gig.

During a performance at the Sonic Park festival near Turin, Italy in July 2023, the Every You Every Me singer slammed the country’s leader, calling her a fascist, racist, Nazi and a “piece of shit” in Italian.

After footage of his remarks circulated on social media, prosecutors in Turin opened an investigation into Molko for defamation and contempt, and Italy’s justice ministry approved their request to charge him with defamation on Monday.

While defamation in Italy can land offenders in prison, a spokesman for Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said that the musician would be more likely slapped with a fine of up to €5,000 ($5,200/£4,200) if the charge is upheld.

Molko, who has been the leader of the British alternative band since 1994, has yet to publicly comment on the charge.

Meloni heads the Brothers of Italy party and her government is seen as the most right-wing in Italy since World War II. She was elected in September 2022 after running on anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

She has previously faced calls to bring Italy’s strict defamation laws in line with international freedom of speech standards.

music-news.com

