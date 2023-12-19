 Porno For Pyros Premiere Christmas Song ‘Pete’s Dad’ - Noise11.com
Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Porno For Pyros Premiere Christmas Song ‘Pete’s Dad’

by Paul Cashmere on December 19, 2023

Porno For Pyros have released a song for Christmas called ‘Pete’s Dad’. The song is about Peter Distefano’s father who has been battling cancer.

‘Pete’s Dad’ is the second dose of new music from Porno for Pyros (after Agua in November) in 26 years.

The new Porno For Pyros music comes ahead of new music for Jane’s Addiction. Earlier this year Perry Farrell told Noise11 “we’ve got new Porno music as well but the ambition is to come back from Australia and its right into the studio with Jane’s’.

Founding bass player Martyn LeNoble left Porno For Pyros after the release of ‘Agua’. He announced his departure on 13 November 2023.

Porno For Pyros will reunite in 2024 for a farewell tour. They said on Instagram, “It’s far from our first rodeo but it will surely be our last 🧡 tickets for the Horns Thorns En Halos Farewell Tour are on sale now! Bring your best and we’ll give it all we’ve got”.

