Post Malone Denied Entry Into Perth Bar - Noise11.com

Post Malone Hollywoods Bleeding

Post Malone Denied Entry Into Perth Bar

by Music-News.com on February 14, 2023

in News

Post Malone was denied entry into a rooftop bar in Perth, Australia over the weekend due to his face and neck tattoos.

Post Malone was turned away from the rooftop bar at the QT Perth hotel over the weekend because his appearance violated the exclusive venue’s strict dress code, which prohibits face, neck and offensive tattoos.

Speaking to The West Australian about the incident, Post said, “They turned me away for my tattoos… I’ve never really experienced anything like that.”

A spokesperson for the five-star hotel apologised to Post Malone for denying him entry.

“At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognized for this for many years,” reads a statement issued to Daily Mail Australia. “However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected.”

Post’s night was not ruined by the rejection – he simply went to the nearby 18 Knots rooftop bar instead.

Post Malone is opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Australia on their six-date stadium tour, which concluded on Sunday.

The rapper is well-known for his tattoo-covered appearance. His facial tattoos include the words “stay away” and “always tired”, barbed wire near his hairline and a sword down his cheek.

