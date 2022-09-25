 Post Malone Suddenly In Hospital and Cancels Show - Noise11.com
Post Malone

Post Malone

Post Malone Suddenly In Hospital and Cancels Show

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2022

in News

Post Malone has gone to hospital for treatment for his ribcage after falling off stage last week.

Post Malone fell off stage in St Louis last week. He fell when he tripped on an uncovered manhole and landed on his ribcage. Medics attended to the rapper who could not stand and had to be helped off stage.

Over the weekend he had a stabbing pain and took himself off to hospital.

In a social media post, Post Malone said, “I’m having a difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I move or breathe,” Post Malone explained in an Instagram post. “We’re in the hospital now.”

The Boston show was cancelled as a result of the accident.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Has A Song Coming Titled ‘Vigilante Shit’

Taylor Swift has written her first ever song with a "naughty" word in the title.

2 days ago
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Arctic Monkeys Plan UK Tour

Arctic Monkeys have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2023.

2 days ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Recognised for 15 Shows At Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles was presented with a special banner as he concluded his historic run of 15 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

2 days ago
John Mayer - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
John Mayer Pays Tribute To Bob Saget

John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jeff Ross paid tribute to Bob Saget during a fundraising event earlier this week.

3 days ago
Diplo
Diplo Awarded $1.2 Million For Restraining Order Violation

Diplo has been awarded more than $1.2 million (£1.1 million) after a woman he accused of harassment allegedly violated her restraining order.

3 days ago
Pierce Brothers
Pierce Brothers Team With Jan Skubiszewski

Pierce Brothers are back working with producer Jan Skubiszewski for their new song 'The Captive'.

September 16, 2022
Glenn Hughes, Kings Of Chaos, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Dead Daisies Cancel Nashville Because of Glenn Hughes Throat Infection

Australian supergroup The Dead Daises have been forced to cancel their Nashville show this week after singer Glenn Hughes came down with a throat infection.

September 15, 2022