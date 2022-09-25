Post Malone Suddenly In Hospital and Cancels Show - Noise11.com

Post Malone has gone to hospital for treatment for his ribcage after falling off stage last week.

Post Malone fell off stage in St Louis last week. He fell when he tripped on an uncovered manhole and landed on his ribcage. Medics attended to the rapper who could not stand and had to be helped off stage.

Over the weekend he had a stabbing pain and took himself off to hospital.

In a social media post, Post Malone said, “I’m having a difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I move or breathe,” Post Malone explained in an Instagram post. “We’re in the hospital now.”

The Boston show was cancelled as a result of the accident.

Tonight's Post Malone show at TD Garden is being postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Fans should retain their tickets to be used for a new date once it is announced. pic.twitter.com/SQOIC3sIEW — TD Garden (@tdgarden) September 24, 2022

