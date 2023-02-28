Post Malone To Play Two Nights - Noise11.com

Post Malone has announced two nights at London’s O2 arena as part of the European leg of his ‘Twelve Carat Tour’.

Post Malone is set to kick off the 13-date jaunt on April 22 at Oslo’s Telenor Arena, before heading to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester, and wrapping up the run at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on May 19.

Rae Sremmurd will support the Grammy-nominated star at all but one show.

Post Malone powered through the North American leg last year, despite battling with breathing problems and injuries.

Post Malone – whose real name is Austin Richard Post – had to postpone his show at the TD Garden in Boston on September 24, 2022, after finding he was “unable to move”, but he returned to the stage in Cleveland, Ohio, a few days later.

Ahead of his performance, he tweeted: “Cleveland, I will be singing the Fuck outta some songs tonight see y’all tonight (sic)”

The star took to Instagram earlier that week to reveal he was having difficulty breathing.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. Boston, I love y’all so fucking much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body.”

The ‘Sunflower’ hitmaker added that he had felt “so good” the night before but admitted something had changed overnight and reassured fans that their tickets would remain valid for a rescheduled date.

He added: “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before.”

Just days earlier, Post had injured his ribs after crashing through a hole in the stage at his St. Louis concert after he tripped and fell during a performance of ‘Circles’.

In a video message, he said: “Next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple songs that we missed.”

Recalling how he took a tumble, he said: “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand goes down and there’s this big ass hole, so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my ass. It winded me pretty good, it got me pretty good.”

The ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ European dates 2023:

Saturday, 22 April 2023, Norway, Oslo, Telenor Arena

Tuesday, 25 April 2023, Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena*

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena*

Friday, 28 April 2023, Belgium, Antwerp, Sportpaleis*

Sunday, 30 April 2023, Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion*

Monday, 1 May 2023, Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena*

Thursday, 4 May 2023, UK, London, The O2*

Saturday, 6 May 2023, UK, London, The O2*

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena*

Saturday, 13 May 2023, UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro*

Sunday, 14 May 2023, UK, Birmingham, Resorts World Arena*

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, UK, Manchester, AO Arena*

Friday, 19 May 2023, Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome*

*With Support from Rae Sremmurd

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

