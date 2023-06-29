Post Malone To Return To Australia For Second Tour of 2023 - Noise11.com

Post Malone is heading back to Australia for a second time in 2023. Post Malone opened for Red Hot Chili Peppers in February.
https://www.noise11.com/news/red-hot-chili-peppers-are-a-band-at-the-to-of-their-game-20230208
The new dates are for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney only:
POST MALONE IF Y’ALL WEREN’T HERE I’D BE CRYING WORLD TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2023
Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, Thursday, November 23
The Domain, Sydney, Wednesday, November 29
Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, Thursday, November 30
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE