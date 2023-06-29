 Post Malone To Return To Australia For Second Tour of 2023 - Noise11.com
Post Malone Hollywoods Bleeding

Post Malone To Return To Australia For Second Tour of 2023

by Paul Cashmere on June 30, 2023

in News

Post Malone is heading back to Australia for a second time in 2023. Post Malone opened for Red Hot Chili Peppers in February.

https://www.noise11.com/news/red-hot-chili-peppers-are-a-band-at-the-to-of-their-game-20230208

The new dates are for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney only:

POST MALONE IF Y’ALL WEREN’T HERE I’D BE CRYING WORLD TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2023

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, Thursday, November 23
The Domain, Sydney, Wednesday, November 29
Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, Thursday, November 30

