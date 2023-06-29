Post Malone To Return To Australia For Second Tour of 2023 - Noise11.com

Post Malone is heading back to Australia for a second time in 2023. Post Malone opened for Red Hot Chili Peppers in February.

https://www.noise11.com/news/red-hot-chili-peppers-are-a-band-at-the-to-of-their-game-20230208

The new dates are for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney only:

POST MALONE IF Y’ALL WEREN’T HERE I’D BE CRYING WORLD TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2023

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, Thursday, November 23

The Domain, Sydney, Wednesday, November 29

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, Thursday, November 30

