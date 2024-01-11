Posthumous Lisa Marie Presley Memoir To Be Published By Her Daughter Riley Keough - Noise11.com

Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir is set to be released posthumously in collaboration with her daughter Riley Keough.

It was announced on Thursday that the memoir of Lisa Marie, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, will be published by Random House later this year.

The memoir, which is still untitled, will be released on 15 October. Additionally, an audiobook version, narrated by Riley, promises to include “never-before-heard recollections in Lisa Marie’s own voice,” according to Random House.

The forthcoming book has been described by the publisher as a “raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir (that) will lift the veil on one of America’s most storied families.”

According to Random House, the singer-songwriter asked her daughter before she died to help her finish the memoir, which had been in the works for some time.

In the press release for the book, it was stated that Riley, best known for her role as Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six, had listened to hours of tapes recorded by Lisa Marie in preparation for the book.

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” Riley, 34, said in a statement. “I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

According to the publisher, the memoir will cover topics including “Lisa Marie’s complicated relationship with her mother Priscilla,” as well as “the shattering loss of her son, Riley’s brother Benjamin Keough, to suicide.”

Lisa Marie died in a Los Angeles hospital on 12 January aged 54. It was later revealed that she had died of a small bowel obstruction.

