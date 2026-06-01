Power To The People Concert vs Freedom 250: Tom Morello Assembles Star-Studded Lineup In Washington DC Protest Music Counterpoint - Noise11 Music News

Tom Morello has unveiled the Power To The People: A Day of Peace, Love, Justice, and Music concert, bringing together Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews and a wide coalition of artists in a one-day voting rights benefit event in Maryland, positioned as a cultural counterpoint to the Trump-backed Freedom 250 programming in Washington DC.

by Paul Cashmere

Tom Morello has announced the Power To The People: A Day of Peace, Love, Justice, and Music concert, a major multi-artist benefit event set for October 3 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, just outside Washington DC. The event, positioned as a voting rights and civic engagement initiative, features Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez and a wide range of additional performers, arriving amid growing cultural tension around competing large-scale music and civic celebrations in the US capital region.

The Power To The People concert will take place on October 3 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The one-day event is curated by Tom Morello and features Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, Dropkick Murphys, Cypress Hill, Killer Mike, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Taylor Momsen, The Linda Lindas, grandson, The Neighborhood Kids, and former Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, alongside a DJ set from Shepard Fairey.

The announcement was made on stage during Bruce Springsteen and Morello’s ongoing US tour, underscoring the close creative alignment between the two artists. The event is framed as a non-partisan gathering focused on civic participation, activism and music-driven community engagement.

While benefit concerts are not new to American music culture, Power To The People arrives in a moment where large-scale live events are increasingly intersecting with political identity and voter mobilisation efforts. The timing, set a month ahead of key US electoral milestones, has sharpened attention on how artists use collective performances to amplify civic messaging.

Morello has described the event as a convergence of “freedom, justice, equality and rock and roll”, with proceeds directed towards voter participation initiatives. The scale of the lineup places it among the more ambitious music-and-activism gatherings in recent years, particularly given the presence of multiple legacy and contemporary acts across rock, hip hop and punk.

The concert is also being discussed in relation to competing entertainment programming in Washington DC during the same broader period, including the Trump-backed Freedom 250 celebrations. While the two initiatives are not directly linked, their proximity in time and geography has created a parallel narrative around cultural expression and national identity.

Power To The People is structured as more than a conventional concert. The event will operate across two performance stages and include what organisers are calling the “Freedom Village”, a dedicated civic engagement space featuring non-profit organisations working in voter education, grassroots organising, mutual aid and community support.

A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to VoteRiders, an organisation focused on voter ID education and access, while 100 per cent of net VIP proceeds will also go to the same cause. HeadCount will be present on-site to assist attendees with voter registration and election information.

In addition to musical performances, the inclusion of Shepard Fairey as both visual contributor and DJ signals an expanded creative scope, blending visual art, activism and live music culture into a unified program. The event’s structure reflects Morello’s long-standing approach to music as a platform for political engagement, particularly through collective performance and cross-genre collaboration.

Tom Morello’s role as curator of Power To The People aligns with his broader career trajectory as both guitarist and political activist. Best known for his work with Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave, Morello has consistently positioned live performance as a vehicle for social commentary.

The announcement of the concert came while he was touring with Bruce Springsteen, a pairing that has already drawn attention due to their shared history of politically conscious songwriting. Springsteen’s presence on the bill reinforces the intergenerational dimension of the event, bridging classic rock activism with contemporary hip hop and alternative acts.

Many of the participating artists, including Killer Mike, Cypress Hill and Serj Tankian, have similarly engaged with political themes in their work, reinforcing the curatorial intent behind the lineup. Joan Baez’s inclusion adds a historical link to earlier eras of protest music, connecting the contemporary roster to the American folk tradition.

The broader context surrounding the event includes parallel programming in Washington DC tied to the Trump-backed Freedom 250 initiative. Reports have noted shifting artist participation in those events, contributing to wider discussion about how musicians align with or distance themselves from politically associated programming.

However, Power To The People is formally presented as non-partisan, with organisers emphasising civic participation rather than party politics. Still, the overlap between cultural events and political discourse has made such distinctions increasingly complex, particularly when high-profile artists are involved.

In this environment, large-scale concerts function not only as entertainment but also as symbolic platforms, where lineup choices and event framing are interpreted through broader social and political lenses.

With its combination of legacy rock figures, contemporary hip hop artists and activist infrastructure, Power To The People positions itself as both a concert and a civic gathering. Whether it ultimately shapes voter engagement or remains a high-profile cultural moment, its October 3 staging ensures it will sit within a broader conversation about music’s role in public life.

As Morello continues touring with Springsteen and finalises production details, further announcements are expected regarding additional contributors and on-site programming. The scale of the lineup suggests an event designed not only for impact on the day, but for resonance well beyond it.

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