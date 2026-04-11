Bruce Springsteen Performs Prince's Purple Rain And Debuts Streets Of Minneapolis In Minneapolis - Noise11 Music News

Newly released video captures Bruce Springsteen performing Prince’s Purple Rain and his own protest song Streets Of Minneapolis during the opening night of his 2026 tour in the city that inspired both songs.

by Paul Cashmere

A newly surfaced video from the opening night of Bruce Springsteen’s 2026 tour documents a powerful moment in Minneapolis when Springsteen honoured hometown icon Prince with a performance of Purple Rain before delivering his own contemporary protest song Streets Of Minneapolis.

The performance took place on 31 March 2026 in Minneapolis, where Springsteen launched the Land Of Hope And Dreams American Tour with the E Street Band. The footage, now circulating on YouTube, captures the dual significance of the moment, Springsteen acknowledging the musical heritage of Minneapolis while also addressing events that recently unfolded in the city.

For Springsteen, the pairing of the songs linked two very different eras of American music and protest, Prince’s 1984 landmark recording and Springsteen’s own 2026 response to political unrest in the United States.

Springsteen’s rendition of Purple Rain was a nod to Prince’s enduring connection with Minneapolis. The song is the title track from Prince’s 1984 album Purple Rain, which also served as the soundtrack to the film of the same name starring Prince. Released as the third single from the album, the song became one of Prince’s defining works and remains among the most recognisable recordings in modern pop history.

When Purple Rain was first released, it reached number two on the US Billboard Hot 100, held off the top position by Wham!’s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, while reaching number one on the US Cash Box chart. The recording has since been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America and is widely regarded as Prince’s signature composition.

The track’s cultural stature has only grown over time. Following Prince’s death in April 2016, Purple Rain returned to international charts, climbing to number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching number six in the UK, higher than its original chart peak. In France the song rose to number one in the week following his death.

Historically, the song originated during a benefit concert for the Minnesota Dance Theatre at Minneapolis’ First Avenue nightclub on 3 August 1983. That performance became the foundation of the recording used on the soundtrack. The concert was captured using a mobile recording unit brought in from New York’s Record Plant studio, with engineer David Z overseeing the recording. Several tracks from that night were later refined in the studio, including Purple Rain, I Would Die 4 U, and Baby I’m A Star.

Prince later added overdubs at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, editing the performance from eleven minutes to eight minutes to tighten the emotional focus of the song. Over the decades the recording has become a benchmark live moment in Prince’s catalogue, frequently closing his concerts.

Springsteen’s choice to perform Purple Rain in Minneapolis carries particular resonance. The song remains inseparable from the city’s musical identity and is often cited among the most influential recordings in rock and pop history. It was ranked number 18 on Rolling Stone’s 2021 list of the 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time and is included in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s 500 Songs That Shaped Rock And Roll.

The second song performed by Springsteen on the night, Streets Of Minneapolis, represents a much more recent chapter in the artist’s catalogue. Written on 24 January 2026, recorded on 27 January at Stone Hill Studio in Colts Neck, New Jersey, and released on 28 January 2026, the track arrived only days after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti during heightened immigration enforcement activity in Minneapolis.

The song references two deaths linked to the controversial Operation Metro Surge, during which more than 3,000 federal agents were deployed to the Twin Cities region. The shootings of Renée Good on 7 January and Alex Pretti on 24 January sparked demonstrations and renewed scrutiny of immigration enforcement operations.

Springsteen wrote the song within hours of news of Pretti’s death becoming public. The recording, produced by Springsteen alongside Ron Aniello, blends folk rock and heartland rock traditions, placing the events within the broader lineage of American protest songwriting.

The title Streets Of Minneapolis deliberately echoes Springsteen’s own Streets Of Philadelphia, the Academy Award winning song written for the 1993 film Philadelphia. Both titles connect the personal stories within the songs to the identity of the cities where the events occurred.

Prior to the Minneapolis tour opener, Springsteen had already performed the song several times in different contexts during early 2026. The live debut came during a Defend Minnesota benefit concert on 30 January alongside Tom Morello and Rise Against. Proceeds from the event were directed to the families of Good and Pretti.

Springsteen also performed the song at the Democracy Now! 30th anniversary event in New York and later at a No Kings rally in Saint Paul before introducing it to a full E Street Band arrangement during the Minneapolis tour launch.

Springsteen has long incorporated topical storytelling into his songwriting, from Born In The U.S.A. in the 1980s to The Ghost Of Tom Joad in the 1990s and American Skin (41 Shots) in the 2000s. Streets Of Minneapolis fits within that tradition, documenting events while placing them within the broader context of American civil rights debates.

For Minneapolis audiences on the night, the performance carried an additional layer of meaning. By including Purple Rain with Streets Of Minneapolis in the setlist, Springsteen acknowledged both the musical heritage of the city and the current social climate surrounding it.

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