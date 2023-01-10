Powerfinger’s Darren Middleton Releases Solo Song With Suzi Quatro On Bass - Noise11.com

Darren Middleton’s new song ‘The Stars Where You Dwell’ features rock legend Suzi Quatro on bass and Ash Mannix on vocals.

Darren says at his socials, “I’m very excited to share the video clip for ‘The Stars Where You Dwell’. The song features none other than Suzi Quatro on bass duties and Ash Mannix on lead vocals. Suzi Quatro is from….well…Suzi Quatro fame! She is a legend in the music business and has paved the way for many with her footsteps.

“Ash is from a local group called ‘Little Georgia’, so if you like what she does here….you’ll LOVE her band.

“Drums by Graeme Pogson and piano by Ian Peres (legends… the both of them)

“This is the last film clip before the album is out and about in the world and it was conceived and executed here at home by myself and Ash.

“She gives a stellar performance and we hope you dig it.

“Thank you all for continuing alongside me on this music journey…I still dearly love to write, record and perform and will continue as long as this flesh and bone allows me to”.

Darren’s last album was ‘Tides’ in 2018. As Powerfinger’s lead guitarist, Darren featured on all seven Powerfinger albums. The last was ‘Golden Rule’ in 2009.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

