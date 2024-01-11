Pretenders ‘Learning To Crawl’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com

Pretenders third album ‘Learning To Crawl’ is turning 40. ‘Learning To Crawl’ was released on 13 January, 1984. It was the first album since the death of two members, Pete Fardon and James Honeyman-Scott, who both died of drug overdoses.

James died on 16 June 1982 at age 25. Pete died 14 April, 1983 at age 30. The previous Pretenders album ‘Pretenders II’ was released on 7 August, 1981. It was the final album for the two co-founders of the band.

The title ‘Learning To Crawl’ is a reference to singer Chrissie Hynde’s efforts to cope with the losses and rebuild the band.

‘Learning to Crawl’ was shaped by the three hits singles “Back on the Chain Gang” (no 17 USA, no 30 Aus), “Middle of the Road” (no 52 Aus) and “2000 Miles” (no 15 USA, no 30 Aus).

‘Learning to Crawl’ evolved from the Rock/Punk style of the first two albums to a more commercial Rock/Pop sound.

With the reconstructed Pretenders, Robbie McIntosh came in on guitar. His credits over the years including stints with Paul McCartney, John Mayer and Roger Daltrey. Bass player Martin Foster replaced Honeyman-Scott and joined Simple Minds after this album. McIntosh stayed for the next two albums ‘Get Close’ and ‘Last of the Independents’. The album also featured guest appearances by Tony Butler (Big Country), Billy Bremner (Rockpile) and Paul Carrack (Squeeze).

‘Learning To Crawl’ was recorded at George Martin’s AIR Studios in London. Martin founded the studio in 1969 after leaving Parlophone where he worked on all of The Beatles’ album except ‘Let It Be’ from Abbey Road studios. AIR has been used by Adele (25), Paul McCartney (Tug of War), Dire Straits (Brothers In Arms) and Duran Duran (Rio and Seven and the Ragged Tiger).

Tracklist:

Side 1:

1. Middle of the Road

2. Back on the Chain Gang

3. Time the Avenger

4. Watching the Clothes

5. Show Me

Side 2:

1. Thumbelina

2. My City Was Gone

3. Thin Line Between Love and Hate

4. I Hurt You

5. 2000 Miles

