 Primal Scream Announce Seventh Australian Tour Dates for 2025 - Noise11.com
Primal Scream - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Primal Scream - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Primal Scream Announce Seventh Australian Tour Dates for 2025

by Paul Cashmere on September 16, 2024

in News

Primal Scream will return to Australia in January 2025 for their seventh tour.

Primal Scream last toured Australia in 2018 and previously in 2012, 2011, 2009, 2000 and 1995.

This tour will come soon after the release of the 12th Primal Scream album ‘Come Ahead’. The previous album ‘Chaosmosis’ was released in March, 2016.

Says Gillespie: “I’m very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record. If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. There is also a thread of compassion running through the album. The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, ‘come ahead!’ It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, gallus. Come Ahead’s quite a cheeky title too.”

PRIMAL SCREAM
AUSTRALIA
JANUARY 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/primalscream
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 18 September (1pm AEST)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 20 September (10am local time)

Friday 10 January
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 11 January
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Monday 13 January
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 14 January
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

*Also playing (not a Frontier Touring show):
Thursday 16 January
Fremantle Prison | Perth, WA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day and AFI To Play 2025 Australian Stadium Dates

Green Day will finally tour Australia after the previously announced tour in February 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic.

4 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Ordered To Pay $100 Million For Sexual Assault

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been ordered to pay $100 million (£76 million) to a man over an alleged sexual assault.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
“Childless Cat Lady” Taylor Swift Publicly Endorses Kamala Harris For President

Superstar Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for President of the USA.

5 days ago
Refused
Sweden’s Refused To Call It A Day After One More Tour

Swedish hardcore punk band Refused will call it a day after a final US tour in 2025.

5 days ago
Kristin Hersh
Kristin Hersh To Perform 2025 Solo Dates In Australia

Kristin Hersh will return to Australia for solo dates in 2025 less than two years after the last tour in November 2023.

5 days ago
Pete Murray. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Pete Murray and Eskimo Joe To Play Summersalt On Rottnest Island

Pete Murray and Eskimo Joe will go off short in Western Australia in January for SummerSalt.

5 days ago
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Andy Bell Is Now Expected to Rejoin Oasis for Reunion Tour

The Oasis reunion is now expected to include former bass player Andy Bell.

6 days ago