Primal Scream Announce Seventh Australian Tour Dates for 2025 - Noise11.com

Primal Scream will return to Australia in January 2025 for their seventh tour.

Primal Scream last toured Australia in 2018 and previously in 2012, 2011, 2009, 2000 and 1995.

This tour will come soon after the release of the 12th Primal Scream album ‘Come Ahead’. The previous album ‘Chaosmosis’ was released in March, 2016.

Says Gillespie: “I’m very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record. If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. There is also a thread of compassion running through the album. The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, ‘come ahead!’ It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, gallus. Come Ahead’s quite a cheeky title too.”

Friday 10 January

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 11 January

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Monday 13 January

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 14 January

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

Thursday 16 January

Fremantle Prison | Perth, WA

