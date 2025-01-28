 Pseudo Echo ‘Love An Adventure’ Will Introduce New Members New Parts of Australia - Noise11.com
Singer Brian Canham Pseudo Echo performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 13 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Canham Pseudo Echo at the Palais Theatre. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pseudo Echo ‘Love An Adventure’ Will Introduce New Members New Parts of Australia

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2025

in News

The Pseudo Echo tour will give new members Valentina Taylor (backing vocals) and Andrea Krakovska (guitar) their first national tour with the band.

The newest member Andrea Krakovská on guitar joined in October 2024 and has played shows with Pseudo Echo in New South Wales and Victoria. The 2025 Love An Adventure dates will also take this line-up of the band into Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland.

Andrea was the most recent member to join the band following Valentina Taylor (backing vocals) and Danny Ammar (keyboards) mid 2024.

The 2025 Love An Adventure tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of the second album for Pseudo Echo. The album featured five singles (counting ‘Funky Town’ which was added later). The first single from the album ‘Don’t Go’ reached no 4 in Australia, ‘Love An Adventure’ reached no 6, ‘Living In A Dream’ reached number 15, ‘Try’ peaked at 60 then ‘Funky Town’ became the band’s first number one.

PSEUDO ECHO
LOVE AN ADVENTURE TOUR 2025
Tickets on sale now via pseudoecho.net

Friday, 7 February – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
Saturday, 8 February – The Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba, QLD
Friday, 14 February – Paddington RSL, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, 15 February – Liverpool Catholic Club, Liverpool, NSW
Saturday, 22 February – The Gov, Adelaide, SA
Friday, 28 February – Palms at Crown, Melbourne, VIC
Friday 7 March – Highfield Caringbah, NSW
Saturday 8 March – Avalon RSL, Avalon Beach, NSW
Friday, 14 March – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
Saturday 15 March – Canberra Basement, Canberra, ACT
Friday 4 April – Factory Theatre, Marrickville, NSW
Saturday 5 April – The Concourse Lounge, Chatswood, NSW
Thursday 17 April – The Yarraville Club, Yarraville, VIC
Thursday 24 April – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC
Friday 2 May – Rosemount Hotel, North Perth, WA
Saturday 3 May – The Prince Of Wales Hotel, Bunbury, WA
Sunday 4 May – Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle, WA
Friday 9 May – The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW
Saturday 10 May – The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW
Saturday, 15 November – Palms at Crown, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: PseudoEcho.net

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Christopher Cross, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Toto and Christopher Cross To Play Melbourne and Sydney

Toto and Christopher Cross will perform a double headliner in Sydney and Melbourne in April.

2 hours ago
The Stranglers in Australia photo by Ros OGorman, music news, noise11.com
Adam Clayton of U2 Owns The Stranglers’ Bass J.J. Burnel Played On ‘Peaches’

A relic of rock history, the bass guitar J.J. Burnel used to record The Stranglers’ classic ‘Peaches’ with is now owned by Adam Clayton of U2.

22 hours ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Down and Out Over Throat Infection

Sting has revealed it was a “temporary throat infection” that forced him to postpone a string of performances this week.

4 days ago
Tina Turner Hot For You Baby
40 Year Old John Paul Young Cover By Tina Turner Released on 40th Anniversary ‘Private Dancer’

In 1984 Tina Turner recorded a cover of John Paul Young’s 1980 single ‘Hot For You Baby’ but it didn’t make the ‘Private Dancer’ album … until now.

5 days ago
John Sykes
Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy Guitarist John Sykes Dies At Age 65

John Sykes, the former guitarist for Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy has died at the age of 65 from cancer.

7 days ago
Edwyn Collins Facebook image
Edwyn Collins Premieres First Song Since 2019 ‘Knowledge’

Edwyn Collins, the former lead singer of 80s post-punk band Orange Juice, and who had a massive hit in 1994 with ‘A Girl Like You’ has a new song ‘Knowledge’.

January 21, 2025
Def Leppard
Def Leppard Play Without Vivian Campbell As He Undergoes Cancer Treatment

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell missed the band's first concert of 2025 due to his recovery from cancer treatment.

January 21, 2025