Pseudo Echo ‘Love An Adventure’ Will Introduce New Members New Parts of Australia - Noise11.com

The Pseudo Echo tour will give new members Valentina Taylor (backing vocals) and Andrea Krakovska (guitar) their first national tour with the band.

The newest member Andrea Krakovská on guitar joined in October 2024 and has played shows with Pseudo Echo in New South Wales and Victoria. The 2025 Love An Adventure dates will also take this line-up of the band into Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland.

Andrea was the most recent member to join the band following Valentina Taylor (backing vocals) and Danny Ammar (keyboards) mid 2024.

The 2025 Love An Adventure tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of the second album for Pseudo Echo. The album featured five singles (counting ‘Funky Town’ which was added later). The first single from the album ‘Don’t Go’ reached no 4 in Australia, ‘Love An Adventure’ reached no 6, ‘Living In A Dream’ reached number 15, ‘Try’ peaked at 60 then ‘Funky Town’ became the band’s first number one.

PSEUDO ECHO

LOVE AN ADVENTURE TOUR 2025

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 7 February – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 8 February – The Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba, QLD

Friday, 14 February – Paddington RSL, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 15 February – Liverpool Catholic Club, Liverpool, NSW

Saturday, 22 February – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 28 February – Palms at Crown, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 7 March – Highfield Caringbah, NSW

Saturday 8 March – Avalon RSL, Avalon Beach, NSW

Friday, 14 March – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Saturday 15 March – Canberra Basement, Canberra, ACT

Friday 4 April – Factory Theatre, Marrickville, NSW

Saturday 5 April – The Concourse Lounge, Chatswood, NSW

Thursday 17 April – The Yarraville Club, Yarraville, VIC

Thursday 24 April – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 2 May – Rosemount Hotel, North Perth, WA

Saturday 3 May – The Prince Of Wales Hotel, Bunbury, WA

Sunday 4 May – Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle, WA

Friday 9 May – The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW

Saturday 10 May – The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW

Saturday, 15 November – Palms at Crown, Melbourne, VIC

