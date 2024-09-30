 Public Enemy Postpone Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Chuck D of Public Enemy - Image By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Chuck D of Public Enemy - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Public Enemy Postpone Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2024

in News

Public Enemy are no longer coming to Australia because Chuck D has to undergo eye surgery.

An announcement reads:

Public Enemy announced today that their forthcoming concerts in Australia have been postponed and will be rescheduled, which includes performances in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Chuck D, frontman for the legendary hip hop group, needs to undergo immediate eye surgery.

Chuck D said, “I’m sorry to make you wait a little longer but I need to get this eye surgery done, so I can really rock the house for you and Bring The Noise. Stay tuned for the new dates.”

All existing ticketholders will be notified of rescheduled dates once confirmed and need not take action; original purchases will be valid for the rescheduled date without the need for exchange.

All ticket holders will be contacted with new show dates in due course.

If you need a refund, please click here. Please note, it may take up to 30 days to process your refund. Refunds will be issued to the original credit card that was used at the time of purchase.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

U2 photo supplied Universal Music
U2 How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ Gets Reassembled for 20th Anniversary

U2 will mark the 20th anniversary of ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ with a remastered album and ‘How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb’, made up of new and unreleased songs from the original album.

27 mins ago
Wang Chung
Wang Chung Classic ‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight’ Gets a 2024 Update

Wang Chung’s 1986 classic ‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight’ has a brand new 2024 remix by Eric Kupper.

1 hour ago
Boom Crash Opera live at the Tivoli 1986
Boom Crash Opera Live at The Tivoli Sydney 1986 Coming Friday

A historic recording from Boom Crash Opera recorded live at The Tivoli in Sydney in 1986 will be released this coming Friday (4 October 2024).

11 hours ago
Prince Purple Rain House Listed on AirBnB

Prince's Purple Rain house has been listed on Airbnb.

1 day ago
Haircut 100 The Unloving Plum
Haircut 100 Release First Single in 40 Years ‘The Unloving Plum’

Haircut 100 are back with a brand new song ‘The Unloving Plum’, the first single for the UK band since 1984.

4 days ago
Kylie Minogue Adds More Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney Dates To Tension Tour

Kylie Minogue’s 2025 Tension tour has new dates added for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

4 days ago
Jim Moginie photo by Serge Thomann
Midnight Oil’s Jim Moginie ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Fine’ Dates

Midnight Oil’s powerhouse guitarist Jim Moginie will perform five intimate shows in December to launch his new album ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Fine’.

5 days ago