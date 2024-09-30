Public Enemy Postpone Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Public Enemy are no longer coming to Australia because Chuck D has to undergo eye surgery.

An announcement reads:

Public Enemy announced today that their forthcoming concerts in Australia have been postponed and will be rescheduled, which includes performances in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Chuck D, frontman for the legendary hip hop group, needs to undergo immediate eye surgery.

Chuck D said, “I’m sorry to make you wait a little longer but I need to get this eye surgery done, so I can really rock the house for you and Bring The Noise. Stay tuned for the new dates.”

All existing ticketholders will be notified of rescheduled dates once confirmed and need not take action; original purchases will be valid for the rescheduled date without the need for exchange.

All ticket holders will be contacted with new show dates in due course.

If you need a refund, please click here. Please note, it may take up to 30 days to process your refund. Refunds will be issued to the original credit card that was used at the time of purchase.