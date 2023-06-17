 Pulp Headline Isle of Wight - Noise11.com
Jarvis Cocker photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jarvis Cocker photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pulp Headline Isle of Wight

by Music-News.com on June 18, 2023

in News

Pulp put on a spectacular show as the first headliner of the Isle of Wight Festival 2023 last night (Friday 16th June). Performing their greatest hits at their ‘526th Pulp show’, the band delivered an electrifying set.

Friday saw the opening of the Main Stage and the first full day of music, with an eclectic mix of pop and rock royalty. Kickstarting the proceedings were one of the UK’s most exciting new bands The Clause, with their perfect mix of huge hooks and indie sensibilities. Into the early evening, 00s favourites Sugababes performed much loved tracks ‘Push The Button’ and ‘About You Now’ to a joyous crowd. Indie revellers Courteeners played the sundown set, which provided the perfect atmosphere for their raucous hits.

Over on the Big Top stage, Peter Hook played a selection of Joy Division and New Order classics including ‘Blue Monday’ and ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’, and The Human League delivered a feel-good aura as the headliner with their synth-pop songs.

Those dressed in costume for this year’s theme of ‘Gods & Goddesses – Myth & Music’ will flock to Strawberry Fields at 2pm today (Saturday 17th June) for the crowning of the festival’s best dressed. Drawing inspiration from fictional, mythical or real life, the winner will receive an exclusive backstage and champagne picnic.

Over the rest of the weekend, fans will enjoy a whole host of incredible acts across 13 stages and headline performances from George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams, as well as Blondie, Anne-Marie, Gabrielle, Niall Horan, James Bay and more.

Pulp Setlist:
I Spy (from Different Class, 1995)
Disco 2000 (from Different Class, 1995)
Mis-Shapes (from Different Class, 1995)
Something Changed (from Different Class, 1995)
Pink Glove (from His N Hers, 1994)
Weeds (from We Love Life, 2001)
Weeds II (from We Love Life, 2001)
F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E. (from Different Class, 1995)
Sorted for E’s & Wizz (from Different Class, 1995)
This Is Hardcore (from This Is Hardcore, 1998)
Do You Remember the First Time? (from His N Hers, 1994)
Babies (from His N Hers, 1994)
Sunrise (from We Love Life, 2001)

Encore:
Like a Friend (from Great Expectations soundtrack, 1998)
Underwear (from Different Class, 1995)
Common People (from Different Class, 1995)

music-news.com

