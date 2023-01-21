 Queen Launches Year Long ‘Greatest Live’ Series - Noise11.com
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Queen Launches Year Long ‘Greatest Live’ Series

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2023

in News

Queen will premiere a Queen Live video every week for 2023 as part of the new ‘Queen The Greatest’ series on YouTube.

Queen The Greatest Live debuted this week for the first video of 50. “The series will study what goes into creating a Queen show. Episode 1 looks at the rehearsals with Sir Brian May.

Roger says the first step is to see if a song works live and many of them don’t work live. “Some of them are not suited to an evolving and engaging performance. There are quite a few songs we have never performed live and for good reason.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Casey Donovan WWRY Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Stills, Nash and Young Pay Their Respects To David Crosby

Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills have both shared their thoughts following the passing of their Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby.

3 hours ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
BREAKING NEWS: David Crosby Dies At Age 81

Rock legend David Crosby has died at the age of 81. Crosby was a founder of The Byrds and later teamed with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash for Crosby, Stills & Nash and later Neil Young for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones Join Tik Tok

The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok. The Stones back catalogue is now available to soundtrack clips on the video-sharing platform for the first time.

1 day ago
Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015
Cadd, Morris, Shorrock, Schneider and Anderson Sing For The Wayside Chapel

Australian songwriting legend Brian Cadd and music educator Jamie Rigg have written a song for the Wayside Chapel and put an all-star cast together to perform it.

2 days ago
Renee Geyer image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Paul Kelly Serenaded Renée Geyer To The Great Gig In The Sky

Paul Kelly, along with musicians Charlie Owen, Jex Saarelaht and Yuri Pavlinov, serenaded Australian soul great Renée Geyer on her last day on Earth.

3 days ago
Molly Meldrum, Countdown Spectacular - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Molly Meldrum Continues to Cop Flack Over Elton John Moon From Samuel Johnson

Molly Meldrum’s “wardrobe malfunction” apology has become a case of something better left unsaid with further fall-out after actor Samuel Johnson pleaded with “the national treasure” to clean up his act.

3 days ago
Rolling Stones Grrr Live
The Rolling Stones Share New Version of ‘Wild Horses’

The Rolling Stones have shared a live version of ‘Wild Horses’ from their greatest hits-style LP 'GRRR Live!'.

4 days ago