Queen Launches Year Long ‘Greatest Live’ Series - Noise11.com

Queen will premiere a Queen Live video every week for 2023 as part of the new ‘Queen The Greatest’ series on YouTube.

Queen The Greatest Live debuted this week for the first video of 50. “The series will study what goes into creating a Queen show. Episode 1 looks at the rehearsals with Sir Brian May.

Roger says the first step is to see if a song works live and many of them don’t work live. “Some of them are not suited to an evolving and engaging performance. There are quite a few songs we have never performed live and for good reason.”

