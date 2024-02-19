 Queens of the Stone Age Headline Australia’s First Lookout Festival - Noise11.com
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age at LookOut Torquay photo by Winston Robinson

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age at LookOut Torquay photo by Winston Robinson

Queens of the Stone Age Headline Australia’s First Lookout Festival

by Paul Cashmere on February 19, 2024

in News

Australia’s newest music festival Lookout got off to a massive success in Torquay, Victoria on Sunday with headliners Queens of the Stone Age as well as Australia’s The Chats, Spiderbait, Pond, Gut Health and Lola Scott.

The sunset kickoff made for a perfect backdrop for the band with Josh Homme citing the reverence of Bells Beach, the beach made famous in the Patrick Swayze/Keanu Reaves movie ‘Point Break’, as his view from the stage.

LookOut was held at Torquay Common, in the beach side town of Victoria with the start of The Great Ocean Road at the front gate of the venue.

QOTSA hit just before sunset with one everyone in the crowd knew, ‘No One Knows’ and they were off. Queens are currently on their ‘The End Is Nero’ work tour. Josh had a few cryptic mentions along the way about songs “written about a girl from Fitzroy”, a reference to Australian ex-wife Brody Dalle who grew up in the Melbourne suburb and who has been the topic of a recent and bitter divorce.

Over the next two hours the band revisited every QOTSA age except the 1998 self-titled debut. 2000’s ‘Rated R’ only got a place once with ‘I Think I Lost My Heartache’ but ‘Songs for the Deaf’ from 2002 with five songs got more coverage than the recent ‘In Times New Roman’ from 2023 with four tracks.

More guitars from Troy Van Leeuwen and Dean Fertita boosts Homme to give a wall of guitars from the very start with Michael Scuman on bass and Jon Theodore on drums making a powerful rhythm section.

Queens of the Stone Age setlist, LookOut Festival Torquay, Victoria 18 February 2024

No One Knows (from Songs for the Deaf, 2002)
Do It Again (from Songs for the Deaf, 2002)
In My Head (from Lullabies to Paralyze, 2005)
Smooth Sailing (from …Like Clockwork, 2013)
Paper Machete (from In Times New Roman, 2023)
My God Is the Sun (from …Like Clockwork, 2013)
Emotion Sickness (from In Times New Roman, 2023)
I Sat by the Ocean (from …Like Clockwork, 2013)
Carnavoyeur (from In Times New Roman, 2023)
The Way You Used to Do (from Villains, 2017)
Negative Space (from In Times New Roman, 2023)
Kalopsia (from …Like Clockwork, 2013)
I Think I Lost My Headache (from Rated R, 2000)
Sick, Sick, Sick (from Era Vulgaris, 2007)
Battery Acid (from Era Vulgaris, 2007)
You Think I Ain’t Worth a Dollar, but I Feel Like a Millionaire (from Songs for the Deaf, 2002)
Make It Wit Chu (from Era Vulgaris, 2007)
Little Sister (from Lullabies to Paralyze, 2005)

Encore:
Go With the Flow (from Songs for the Deaf, 2002)
A Song for the Dead (from Songs for the Deaf, 2002)

Lookout Festival ran all day from 1pm with

1:45-2:15 Lola Scott
2:45-3:15 Gut Health
3:45-4:30 Pond
5:00-6:00 Spiderbait
6:30-7:15 The Chats
7:45-9:45 Queens of the Stone Age

Lookout is heading to Southport, Queensland 24 February at Broadwater Parklands. Get tickets here

The second edition of Lookout starts 6 April at Bribie Island.

6 April, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point
7 April, Southport, Broadwater Parklands
13 April, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse
20 April, Hillarys, Whitfords Nodes Park

1.30pm ✦ GATES
2.30pm – 3.10pm ✦ The Superjesus
3.40pm – 4.30pm ✦ Eskimo Joe
5.00pm – 6.00pm ✦ Birds of Tokyo
6.30pm – 7.45pm ✦ Live
8.15pm – 9.45pm ✦ Incubus

Noise11.com

