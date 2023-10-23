 Queens of the Stone Age To Perform At Mona Foma 2024 - Noise11.com
QOTSA, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Queens of the Stone Age To Perform At Mona Foma 2024

by Paul Cashmere on October 24, 2023

in News

Queens of the Stone Age will return to Australia in 2024 for an appearance at Mona Roma in Tasmania.

Brian Ritchie, Artistic Director, Mona Foma, says: ‘When one of rock’s most kick-ass and vital bands wants to visit Tasmania it is only natural for Mona Foma to be the host. Therefore we are rolling out the red carpet for Josh, Troy, Dean, Michael and Jon on a larger scale than their previous performance inside the museum. The Mona lawn will come alive with the symbiotic relationship between Queens of the Stone Age and their rabid following.’

Tickets will be made available to the general public on Monday 30 October at 1pm local time. For first access, subscribe to the mailing list: monafoma.net.au/subscribe

Alternatively, pre-sale tickets for Queens of the Stone Age will go on sale via Live Nation from Wednesday 25 October at 11am local time.

In 2024 the festival will run over three weekends, from 15–25 February (Nipaluna / Hobart) and 29–3 March (northern Lutruwita / Tasmania).

Mona lawns, Nipaluna / Hobart
Friday 16 February at 6:30pm. Doors 5:30pm. $179.90.

Scalping: Mona Foma will cancel any tickets being resold at a premium, and for those who purchase a ticket from a third party, Mona Foma cannot guarantee that the ticket will be valid. A waitlist will be made available should the events sell out.

Queens of the Stone Age last toured Australia in 2018.

Their most recent setlist from 14 October in Mexico was:

No One Knows
The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret
Smooth Sailing
My God Is the Sun
Emotion Sickness
If I Had a Tail
I Sat by the Ocean
Carnavoyeur
The Way You Used to Do
Time & Place
Make It Wit Chu
Domesticated Animals
Little Sister
Go With the Flow
A Song for the Dead

Noise11.com

