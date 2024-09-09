 R.I.P. Zoot Money at 82 - Noise11.com
Zoot Money

Zoot Money

R.I.P. Zoot Money at 82

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2024

in News

UK singer and keyboard player Zoot Money has passed away at the age of 82.

Over his career, George Bruno ‘Zoot’ Money worked with Eric Burdon, Peter Green, Humble Pie, Spencer Davis, Mick Taylor, Georgie Fame and Alan Price.

In 1961 Money formed the Big Roll Band. Andy Summers, later of The Police, was once a member.

In 1968 Money moved to the USA to join Eric Burdon & The Animals. He played on the album ‘Every One of Us’ credited as George Bruno.

In 1980 Money signed to Paul McCartney’s MPL Communications and released the album ‘Mr Money’, produced by Jim Diamond.

In 1981 Money formed the band to record ‘The Majic Mijits’ album for Ronnie Lane and Steve Marriott.

In the 80s, Money worked for BBC Scotland as a music director, he recorded with Alan Price in the 90s and also produced Ruby Turner’s ‘Call Me By My Name’ album in 1998.

In the 2000s Money recorded more with Humble Pie, toured the UK with Long John Baldry and continued to perform occasionally in the UK.

Money also worked as an actor. He appeared in the movie ‘Porridge’ with Ronnie Barker and played Chez Nobody Barman in ‘Absolute Beginners’

