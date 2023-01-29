 Radiohead In Discussions About Their Future - Noise11.com
Radiohead have “pondered” the band’s next steps”. Radiohead haven’t toured since 2018 and while they are all busy with their own solo ventures at this time, they have been discussing their future.

Speaking to the latest copy of The Big Issue magazine, Phil Selway said: “Everybody’s very much working on their own projects at the moment, but we get together. We’ve been together, and just kind of pondered next steps. We’re still a band.”

Selway is hitting the road in support of his latest solo LP ‘Strange Dance’, for which he banished himself from playing the drums because he wasn’t “match fit”.

On why he recruited percussionist Valentina Magaletti, he said: “I wasn’t match fit when I got in there.

“It’s a lot easier to admit that to yourself than to somebody else.”

As well as not feeling physically capable of drumming, Philip wasn’t in the “right mindset”.

He added: “I’d originally planned to drum on the record, but I got into the sessions and I wasn’t in the right mindset. Also, I hadn’t drummed for a while. So that physical side wasn’t happening as quickly as I’d have liked.”

‘Strange Dance’ is released on February 24, with the tour kicking off on January 30.

Philip recently suggested their next move could be a project focused around celebrating their 2003 record ‘Hail to the Thief’, teasing: “It’s a long time since that record, isn’t it?”

Radiohead’s last studio album was 2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ and since then frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist/keyboardist Jonny Greenwood have been focusing on recording and touring with their new band The Smile.

Phil comments come after the band’s guitarist Ed O’Brien previously insisted Radiohead’s future is still up in the air.

He told ’The Line-Up’ podcast: “It might happen, but the other thing is … it might not. And does that matter?

“There’s no Radiohead at the moment. There’s a truth to what we do, so we’re not going to be one of those bands that gets together for the big payday.

“The thing with Radiohead, we could do something in a couple years. We might not. But I think what it has to be, it has to be five people going, ‘I really want to do this again with you.’ And I think at the moment, because we’ve done it for so long, we’re all reaching out and having different experiences. And that should be allowed, and that should be encouraged.”

