Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Rushed to Hospital - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2024

in News

Radiohead and The Smile’s Jonny Greenwood is resting in Intensive Care after coming down with an undisclosed illness.

A statement from The Smile, also posted to the Radiohead socials reads, “A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care. Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home.”

“We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery. To that end, The Smile tour of Europe in August is cancelled.” It added: “We all wish Jonny a speedy recovery.”

Jonny Greenwood co-founded Radiohead with his brother Colin, Thom Yorke, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway in 1987, initially as On A Friday. On A Friday became Radiohead in 1991, taking the new name from a Talking Heads song.

Yorke and Greenwood’s side-project The Smile developed during the pandemic with Tom Skinner of drums.

