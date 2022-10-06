Rage Against The Machine Cancel All 2023 Dates - Noise11.com

Zack De La Rocha has cancelled all 2023 dates for Rage Against The Machine because of a severe leg injury. The 2023 North American tour cannot go ahead as Zack following the injury from July 11 when he was hurt during a show in Chicago.

The UK and European dates had already been cancelled but with North America now written off, so to is all of 2023.

In a statement Zac told fans,

It’s been almost three months since Chicago and I still look down at my leg in disbelief. Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this I remind myself it’s just bad circumstance. Just a fucked up moment. Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a severe tear in my left achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised. It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I’ve made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg. I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect. To my brothers Tim, Brad, and Tom; to El P, Killer Mike, Trackstar and the whole RTJ crew; to everyone on our production team: techs, cooks, drivers, assistants, security squad, to anyone and everyone who made the shows thus far possible, all my love and respect. I hope to see you very soon. ZACK DE LA ROCHA

