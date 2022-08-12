Rage Against The Machine Cancel European Tour - Noise11.com

Rage Against The Machine have cancelled their upcoming European tour citing “medical guidance” as the reason.

All Rage Against The Machine activity will now end after their third and last Madison Square Garden show in 14 August.

A statement at Rage Against The Machine socials reads:

Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 U.K. and European leg of the Rage Against the machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

Rage Against the Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the U.K. and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.

Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows.

Zack suffered a leg injury in Chicago on 11 July but it is uncertain if that injury is the cause of this sudden conclusion.

Rage Against The Machine announced initial dates in 2019 but then were delayed due to the pandemic. The 2020 dates were postponed to 2021 and then to 2022. The tour was then delayed from March to July this year.

