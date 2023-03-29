 Rage Against The Machine Yet To Reschedule Tour - Noise11.com
Tom Morello photo by Ros OGorman

Tom Morello photo by Ros OGorman

Rage Against The Machine Yet To Reschedule Tour

by Music-News.com on March 30, 2023

in News

Rage Against the Machine have yet to discuss rescheduling their cancelled tour.

Rage Against The Machine had to cancel their 2022 UK and Europe dates and North American shows in 2023 after frontman Zack de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon while performing, but his bandmate Tom Morello insisted he currently has no idea when or even if they will be going back out on the road.

Asked if they will tour again once Zack recovers, Tom told Rolling Stone magazine: “We’ll see. If there is to be any more shows, we will announce it as a band. I don’t know. I know as much as you do, honestly. Right now we’re in time of healing.”

And he claimed he doesn’t know if the band are now on indefinite hiatus.

Pressed on if that’s the current status of the group, he replied: “There is no term. Rage Against The Machine is like the ring in Lord of the Rings. It drives men mad. It drives journalists mad. It drives record industry people mad. They want it. They want the thing, and they’re driven mad.

“If there are Rage shows, if there are not Rage shows, you’ll hear from the band. I do not know. When there is news, it will come from a collective statement from the band. There is no news.”

Morello apologised for the lack of information but said he and his bandmates hadn’t been discussing musical matters.

He said elsewhere in the interview: “The conversations I’ve had with band members since the tour have been about life. It’s hard for me to explain…

“I don’t have news for you on that. I apologise. There’s nothing internal in our discussions that says either yes or no.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lenny Kravitz - Photo by Nadine Koupaei
Lenny Kravitz Pays Tribute To Victims of Nashville Shooting

Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to the victims of the Nashville, Tennessee school shooting during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday.

1 day ago
Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sheryl Crow Urges Lawmakers To Clean Up American Gun Laws

Sheryl Crow has called on lawmakers to take action over gun reform following a tragic shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

2 days ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Matt Cameron Denies He Is The New Foo Fighters Drummer

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron has denied reports suggesting he is gearing up to replace late drummer Taylor Hawkins in the Foo Fighters.

2 days ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Settles Legal Suit Over Penis Surgery

50 Cent has reached a settlement with medical spa executives over a lawsuit relating to false penis enlargement surgery claims.

4 days ago
Kasabian photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kasabian To Return To Royal Albert Hall For Teenage Cancer Trust

Kasabian headlined day 6 of Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall.

5 days ago
Depeche Mode photo from Live Nation
Depeche Mode Perform ‘Ghosts Again’ For Jimmy Kimmel

Depeche Mode were on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week performing ‘Ghosts Again’ from the new ‘Memento Mori’ album.

6 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Explains New Song ‘Dead To The World’

Noel Gallagher speaks to Jo Whiley ahead of a world exclusive first play of his new track.

6 days ago