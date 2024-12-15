Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Updates On His Cancer Journey - Noise11.com

Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford has opened up about his battle with cancer.

Tim has shared an update on his health, two years after confirming he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In an interview with TotalRock, Commerford opened up about his cancer journey, declaring, “I’m the strongest I’ve ever been in my life.”

“I’m 56 years old. And I’m artistic, and I’m focused on that, and I’m proud of it,” the rocker continued. “I’ve always been very proud of being fit as an older person, because most people that are my age are not; that’s the truth of it. And I feel really good about that.”

The musician went on to recall feeling “broken” when he was first diagnosed with the disease.

“It took me a couple of years before I could even discuss cancer without just getting emotional, crying about it,” he shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Commerford stressed that it is “very important” to “go to an expert” if you notice any changes in your health to ensure an early diagnosis.

“Had I been at an expert earlier on, they would have done an MRI and they would have then seen the location of the cancer and then I would have been able to take it out in the capsule, and I’d be better off,” he explained.

Commerford first opened up about his diagnosis in an interview for SPIN in December 2022.

“I’ve been dealing with some pretty serious shit. Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer,” he told the publication. “I’ve been someone that’s taken a lot of pride in being in shape and taking care of myself. But it’s something where either you’re either lucky or not.”

