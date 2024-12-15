 Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Updates On His Cancer Journey - Noise11.com
Tim Commerford of Rage Against the Machine photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tim Commerford of Rage Against the Machine photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford Updates On His Cancer Journey

by Music-News.com on December 15, 2024

in News

Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford has opened up about his battle with cancer.

Tim has shared an update on his health, two years after confirming he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In an interview with TotalRock, Commerford opened up about his cancer journey, declaring, “I’m the strongest I’ve ever been in my life.”

“I’m 56 years old. And I’m artistic, and I’m focused on that, and I’m proud of it,” the rocker continued. “I’ve always been very proud of being fit as an older person, because most people that are my age are not; that’s the truth of it. And I feel really good about that.”

The musician went on to recall feeling “broken” when he was first diagnosed with the disease.

“It took me a couple of years before I could even discuss cancer without just getting emotional, crying about it,” he shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Commerford stressed that it is “very important” to “go to an expert” if you notice any changes in your health to ensure an early diagnosis.

“Had I been at an expert earlier on, they would have done an MRI and they would have then seen the location of the cancer and then I would have been able to take it out in the capsule, and I’d be better off,” he explained.

Commerford first opened up about his diagnosis in an interview for SPIN in December 2022.

“I’ve been dealing with some pretty serious shit. Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer,” he told the publication. “I’ve been someone that’s taken a lot of pride in being in shape and taking care of myself. But it’s something where either you’re either lucky or not.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Abandons Bail Petition

Sean Combs has dropped his attempt to get released on bail, according to a new court filing.

23 hours ago
Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Don’t Wait For A Nine Inch Nails Tour, Trent Reznor Is Staying With Soundtracks

Trent Reznor has been focusing on creating film scores in recent years because "the music world sucks".

1 day ago
Mariah Carey wedding dress
Mariah Carey Cancels More Shows On US Tour

Mariah Carey has declared she is "really devastated" as she has been forced to cancel festive concerts.

2 days ago
Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
The Cruel Sea To Play Live At The Gardens

The Cruel Sea have announced their first event for 2025. The Cruel Sea will be perform in Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens for Live At The gardens in March.

6 days ago
Train - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Train To Tour Australia With KY Tunstall and Lifehouse’s Jason Wade

Train will return to Australia in May 2025 and bring along KT Tunstall and Jason Wade of Lifehouse with them.

December 9, 2024
Richard Marx Melbourne 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Richard Marx Shows How A Real Musician Performs For Melbourne

Richard Marx has built quite the catalogue of hits over the decades. The Marx show covers a lot of ground dating back to that first self-titled album of 1987. Between 1987 and 1994 Marx was consistently in the Top 40 and on high rotation of radio. The songs became ingrained into the culture of the time.

December 9, 2024
Violent Femmes photo by Winston Robinson
Violent Femmes Perform First Two Albums and a Tribute to Spencer P. Jones

Milwaukee, USA may have given birth to Violent Femmes but Australia adopted them. That self-titled Violent Femmes debut album is a double platinum seller in Australia. The second album ‘Hallowed Ground’ had its biggest success in Australia and New Zealand.

December 6, 2024