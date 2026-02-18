Rai Thistlethwayte Joins Toto As New Keyboard Player - Noise11.com

Thirsty Merc frontman Rai Thistlethwayte steps into Toto on keys and backing vocals as Rai Thistlethwayte continues a remarkable international run

by Paul Cashmere

Rai Thistlethwayte has added another chapter to what is fast becoming one of the most impressive international résumés of any Australian musician of his generation. The Thirsty Merc co-founder has been recruited by Toto as the band’s new keyboard player and backing vocalist, joining the American rock institution on tour.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Toto on keys and backing vocals,” Thistlethwayte shared ahead of his first show with the band in Milwaukee. “Can’t wait to get into these tunes on stage with these absolute legends.”

For Thistlethwayte, the appointment is a natural progression. A conservatorium-trained pianist with deep roots in rock, soul and jazz, he brings both virtuosity and pop sensibility to a group renowned for musical precision. Toto’s catalogue demands technical command and stylistic fluency, qualities Thistlethwayte has demonstrated across a career that spans chart pop, jazz improvisation and international touring.

Watch the 2025 Noise11 Rai Thistlethwayte interview:

Born in Sydney on 21 April 1980, Thistlethwayte grew up in a musical household. His mother was a classical piano teacher, and his father a bassist and guitarist who played in Sydney band The Plebs. Rai began lessons before the age of five, later absorbing influences as diverse as The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Chick Corea and Oscar Peterson. After finishing school at Knox Grammar, he earned a scholarship to the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, commencing a Bachelor of Music in jazz piano in 1998.

That formal grounding underpins everything that followed. After an early solo deal with Columbia in the United States and the release of “Give A Smile To The Planet”, Thistlethwayte formed Thirsty Merc in 2002. Signed to Warner Music Australia, the band quickly became one of the defining Australian acts of the 2000s. Their self titled debut Thirsty Merc went double platinum, followed by Platinum selling Sideshows and the 2010 album Mousetrap Heart.

Across that run came a string of enduring hits including “In The Summertime”, “Someday, Someday”, “20 Good Reasons”, “Emancipate Myself”, “My Completeness”, “When The Weather Is Fine” and “Mousetrap Heart”. Thistlethwayte’s voice and songwriting anchored the band, while his keyboard work became an increasingly prominent feature of their live shows.

Parallel to Thirsty Merc, Thistlethwayte developed his solo identity under the name Sun Rai. Relocating to Los Angeles in 2012, he built an audience through independently released recordings such as the EP Pocket Music and its standout track “San Francisco Street”. His US period also saw him collaborate widely, open tours and refine a performance style that often had him playing bass lines with his left hand on synthesiser while delivering keyboard parts and vocals simultaneously.

Jazz has remained central to his artistic DNA. He has performed with James Muller, Christian McBride and James Morrison, appeared at the Wangaratta Jazz Festival and Stonnington Jazz Festival, and undertaken advanced studies in improvised music at the Banff Centre. Australian pianist Mark Isaacs once described him as the most exciting young jazz pianist to emerge locally in recent years, praise that underscored the depth behind the pop profile.

In the past year alone, Thistlethwayte has toured the United States with Sammy Hagar, including appearances in Hagar’s Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas residency alongside Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff. He is also a member of Australian supergroup The Fabulous Caprettos.

