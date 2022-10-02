Rammstein Take Out Restraining Order Against Viagogo - Noise11.com

German metal band Rammstein have taken out a restraining order against ticket reselling company Viagogo.

Rammstein well to court in Berlin to have a judgement ordering Viagogo to stop selling tickets for the 2023 Rammstein European tour.

In Germany, as in numerous places around the world, when music fans are directed into purchasing tickets because of Viagogo’s aggressive Google marketing placing it often at the top of the search engine, the purchaser cannot be guaranteed that the ticket is authentic.

It is not uncommon for a music fan to pay an exorbitant price for a ticket via Viagogo only to find that the ticket is fake and they are not admitted to the venue.

“We are pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law,” Rammstein’s lawer Sebatian Ott told Louder.

https://www.loudersound.com/news/rammstein-have-put-a-restraining-order-out-against-viagogo-one-of-the-worlds-biggest-ticket-reselling-platforms

Rammstein will start their European tour in May 2023 in Lithuania.

Dates are:

May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania

May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark

Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia

Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal

Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy

Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

