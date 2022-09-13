Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead - Noise11.com

American rapper PnB Rock is dead after being shot in a restaurant in Los Angeles.
PnB Rock (real name Rakim Allen) was at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at Manchester and Main when the perpetrators robbed him of his jewellery. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival at the nearby hospital.
PnB Rock released two albums, ‘Catch These Vibes’ (US no 17, 2017) and TrapStar Turnt PopStar (no 4, 2019). He was a feature act in the 2019 hit ‘Cross Me’ with Ed Sheeran and Chance The Rapper.
