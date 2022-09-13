Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead - Noise11.com

American rapper PnB Rock is dead after being shot in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

PnB Rock (real name Rakim Allen) was at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at Manchester and Main when the perpetrators robbed him of his jewellery. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival at the nearby hospital.

PnB Rock released two albums, ‘Catch These Vibes’ (US no 17, 2017) and TrapStar Turnt PopStar (no 4, 2019). He was a feature act in the 2019 hit ‘Cross Me’ with Ed Sheeran and Chance The Rapper.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

