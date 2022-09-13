 Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead - Noise11.com
PnB Rock

PnB Rock Facebook profile pic

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2022

in News

American rapper PnB Rock is dead after being shot in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

PnB Rock (real name Rakim Allen) was at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at Manchester and Main when the perpetrators robbed him of his jewellery. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival at the nearby hospital.

PnB Rock released two albums, ‘Catch These Vibes’ (US no 17, 2017) and TrapStar Turnt PopStar (no 4, 2019). He was a feature act in the 2019 hit ‘Cross Me’ with Ed Sheeran and Chance The Rapper.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sam Fender
Sam Fender Axes Tour To Look After His Mental Health

Sam Fender has axed his upcoming US tour dates to look after his mental health.

14 hours ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Release Peter O’Doherty Penned ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’

Dog Trumpet’s latest preview of the upcoming ‘Shadowland’ album is ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’.

3 days ago
Phoenix, Thomas Mars - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Phoenix Team With Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig

Phoenix have debuted a new song ‘Tonight’ featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and with a new video shot in August in Tokyo and Paris.

5 days ago
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Diagnosed With Tourette’s Syndrome

Lewis Capaldi has been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome.

6 days ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Justin Bieber Cancels All Upcoming Tour Dates To Focus On Health

Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health.

6 days ago
Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo
Rita Ora Honored With Prize in Albania

Rita Ora was presented with a prestigious prize in Albania this week.

6 days ago
Kings of Leon Add The Temper Trap To Australian Tour

The Temper Trap will tour Australia with Kings of Leon in October and November.

September 6, 2022