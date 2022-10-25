Red Hot Chili Peppers Became First Act in 17 Years to Have Two US No 1 Albums - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers have become the first act in 17 years to have two number one studio albums in the one year.

With the release of the latest ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ following the previous album ‘Unlimited Love’.

‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ and ‘Unlimited Love’ were both produced by Rick Rubin. Rubin also produced Imagine Dragons ‘Mercury Act 2’, Jovanotti ‘Mediterraneo’ and Neil Young ‘World Record’ in 2022.

The last act to have two number one albums in one year was System of a Down with ‘Mezmerize’ in June and ‘Hypnotize’ in December 2005.

The only other acts to have two number ones in one year are Led Zeppelin, DMX, Jay-Z, Garth Brooks and 2Pac.

The only acts to have three number one albums in one year are The Beatles and The Monkees.

