 Red Hot Chili Peppers Became First Act in 17 Years to Have Two US No 1 Albums - Noise11.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers Return of the Dream Canteen

Red Hot Chili Peppers Became First Act in 17 Years to Have Two US No 1 Albums

by Paul Cashmere on October 25, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Chili Peppers have become the first act in 17 years to have two number one studio albums in the one year.

With the release of the latest ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ following the previous album ‘Unlimited Love’.

‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ and ‘Unlimited Love’ were both produced by Rick Rubin. Rubin also produced Imagine Dragons ‘Mercury Act 2’, Jovanotti ‘Mediterraneo’ and Neil Young ‘World Record’ in 2022.

The last act to have two number one albums in one year was System of a Down with ‘Mezmerize’ in June and ‘Hypnotize’ in December 2005.

The only other acts to have two number ones in one year are Led Zeppelin, DMX, Jay-Z, Garth Brooks and 2Pac.

The only acts to have three number one albums in one year are The Beatles and The Monkees.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Red Hot Chili Peppers

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tom Bailey played Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 30 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tom Bailey Is Including Talking Heads Classic In Australian Setlist

Apart from playing every song from The Thompson Twins classic 1984 album ‘Into the Gap’ on his Australian tour, Tom Bailey has also included a Talking Heads song.

24 hours ago
Mike Patton of Faith No More and Mondo Kane
Mike Patton Reveals Battle With Alcohol

Faith No More’s Mike Patton has revealed he battled alcoholism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 day ago
Jimmy Barnes Blue Christmas
Jimmy Barnes Premieres Christmas Song ‘Blue Christmas’

You’ll be spending Christmas with Jimmy Barnes this year. Jimmy has a Christmas album on the way and the video for the title track ‘Blue Christmas’ is here to watch right now.

2 days ago
Neil Young World Record
Neil Young Premieres Break The Chain Video

Neil Young has revealed as second song from his upcoming 42nd album ‘World Record’.

4 days ago
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jim Kerr Had No Idea Simple Minds Would Last Until His 60s

When Simple Minds got their start in 1977, Jim Kerr was only 17. He says he had no idea then that he would be still doing it in his 60s.

4 days ago
Animal Logic
Stewart Copeland and Stanley Clarke Reform Animal Logic With Deborah Holland

Former drummer for The Police Stewart Copeland, jazz legend Stanley Clarke ad singer songwriter Deborah Holland have reformed Animal Logic.

5 days ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission
Mick Thomas Covers The Saints ‘Shipwreck’

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has covered The Saints’ ‘Shipwreck’ for the new EP ‘Back In The Day’.

5 days ago