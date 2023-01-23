Red Hot Chili Peppers Play First Show For 2023 In New Zealand - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers have kicked off their first show of 2023 for Auckland, New Zealand.

‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’ was the fifth Red Hot Chili Peppers album and is the starting point of the curation of the 2023 setlist for Auckland. That, and 1999’s ‘Californication’ were the band’s two biggest sellers, hitting the 7 million mark each in the USA. The one in between those two, ‘One Hot Minute’ wasn’t represented in Auckland, but that’s not to say it won’t make an appearance at the next show in Dunedin. Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of those rare major bands who gives the audience a unique show every show.

2011’s ‘I’m With You’ and ‘2016’s ‘The Getaway’ also didn’t make the Auckland cut. This show really showcases the enormous creative run the Chili Peppers had on 2022 with two double albums, ‘Unlimited Love’ and ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’.

Red Hot Chili Peppers setlist for 21 January, Auckland, New Zealand.

Intro Jam

Around the World (Californication, 1999)

Dani California (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

Universally Speaking (from By The Way, 2002)

Aquatic Mouth Dance (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Throw Away Your Television (from By The Way, 2002)

Eddie (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Right on Time (Californication, 1999)

Soul to Squeeze (from Coneheads soundtrack, 1993)

Tippa My Tongue (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

The Drummer (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Californication (Californication, 1999)

The Heavy Wing (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Black Summer (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

By the Way (from By The Way, 2002)

Encore:

I Could Have Lied (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Give It Away (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Red Hot Chili Peppers opening act on the tour is Post Malone.

Post Malone setlist 21 January, 2023, Auckland, New Zealand

Wow. (from Hollywood’s Bleeding, 2019)

I Like You (A Happier Song) (from Twelve Carat Toothache, 2022)

Better Now (from Beerbongs & Bentleys, 2018)

Psycho (from Beerbongs & Bentleys, 2018)

Candy Paint (from Beerbongs & Bentleys, 2018)

Goodbyes (from Hollywood’s Bleeding, 2019)

I Fall Apart (from Stoney, 2016)

Stay (Acoustic) (from Beerbongs & Bentleys, 2018)

Circles (from Hollywood’s Bleeding, 2019)

Take What You Want (from Hollywood’s Bleeding, 2019)

Rockstar (from Beerbongs & Bentleys, 2018)

Cooped Up (from Twelve Carat Toothache, 2022)

Sunflower(from Hollywood’s Bleeding, 2019)

One Right Now (from Twelve Carat Toothache, 2022)

Congratulations (from Stoney, 2016

White Iverson (from Stoney, 2016)

Red Hot Chili Peppers have one more show in NZ then its off to Australia.

Upcoming dates are:

New Zealand

26 January, Dunedin, Forsyth Barr Stadium

Australia

29 January, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

2 and 4 February, Sydney, Accor Stadium

7 and 9 February, Melbourne, Marvel

12 February, Perth, Optus Stdium

Then its off to:

16 February, Singapore, Singapore National Stadium

19 February, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome

21 February, Osaka, Osaka Jo Hall

