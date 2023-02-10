Red Hot Chili Peppers Serve Another Unique Show For Melbourne - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers have surprised fans every single night on the 2023 tour with a unique show with a different setlist at every show.

For the second Melbourne show ‘Wet Sand’ from 2006’s ‘Stadium Arcadium’ was played for the first time on this Australian tour.

Fans are treated to an original setlist at each Chili Peppers show so when you leave the show you know you have just witnessed a performance no-one will ever see again.

Chili Peppers where six songs into the second Melbourne show before a song from the previous show appeared. ‘Fake As Fuck’ was 12 songs deep at the first Melbourne show.

‘Tippa My Tongue’ (2022), ‘Californication’ (1999), ‘Black Summer’ (2022). ‘By the Way’ (2002), ‘Soul To Squeeze’ (1993) and ‘Give It Way’ (1991) where the only repeats from the first night.

11 of the songs at the second Melbourne show on 9 February 2023 where not played at the first show on 7 February. Fans who went to both shows were treated to 29 different songs over the two nights.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 9 February 2023 Melbourne setlist

Intro Jam

Around the World (from Californication, 1999)

Dani California (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

The Zephyr Song (from By The Way, 2002)

Aquatic Mouth Dance (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Otherside (from Californication, 1999)

Fake as Fuck (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Tippa My Tongue (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Right on Time (from Californication, 1999)

Eddie (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Wet Sand (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

Reach Out (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Californication (from Californication, 1999)

What Is Soul? (Funkadelic cover)

The Heavy Wing (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Black Summer (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

By the Way (from By The Way, 2002)

Encore:

Soul to Squeeze (from Coneheads soundtrack, 1993)

Give It Away (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Upcoming dates are:

12 February, Perth, Optus Stadium

Then its off to:

16 February, Singapore, Singapore National Stadium

19 February, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome

21 February, Osaka, Osaka Jo Hall

