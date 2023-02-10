 Red Hot Chili Peppers Serve Another Unique Show For Melbourne - Noise11.com
Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers in Melbourne 7 Feb 23 photo by David Mushegain supplied Live Nation

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers in Melbourne 7 Feb 23 photo by David Mushegain supplied Live Nation

Red Hot Chili Peppers Serve Another Unique Show For Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on February 10, 2023

in News

Red Hot Chili Peppers have surprised fans every single night on the 2023 tour with a unique show with a different setlist at every show.

For the second Melbourne show ‘Wet Sand’ from 2006’s ‘Stadium Arcadium’ was played for the first time on this Australian tour.

Fans are treated to an original setlist at each Chili Peppers show so when you leave the show you know you have just witnessed a performance no-one will ever see again.

Chili Peppers where six songs into the second Melbourne show before a song from the previous show appeared. ‘Fake As Fuck’ was 12 songs deep at the first Melbourne show.

‘Tippa My Tongue’ (2022), ‘Californication’ (1999), ‘Black Summer’ (2022). ‘By the Way’ (2002), ‘Soul To Squeeze’ (1993) and ‘Give It Way’ (1991) where the only repeats from the first night.

11 of the songs at the second Melbourne show on 9 February 2023 where not played at the first show on 7 February. Fans who went to both shows were treated to 29 different songs over the two nights.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 9 February 2023 Melbourne setlist

Intro Jam
Around the World (from Californication, 1999)
Dani California (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)
The Zephyr Song (from By The Way, 2002)
Aquatic Mouth Dance (from Unlimited Love, 2022)
Otherside (from Californication, 1999)
Fake as Fuck (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)
Tippa My Tongue (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)
Right on Time (from Californication, 1999)
Eddie (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)
Wet Sand (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)
Reach Out (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)
Californication (from Californication, 1999)
What Is Soul? (Funkadelic cover)
The Heavy Wing (from Unlimited Love, 2022)
Black Summer (from Unlimited Love, 2022)
By the Way (from By The Way, 2002)

Encore:
Soul to Squeeze (from Coneheads soundtrack, 1993)
Give It Away (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Upcoming dates are:

12 February, Perth, Optus Stadium

Then its off to:

16 February, Singapore, Singapore National Stadium
19 February, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome
21 February, Osaka, Osaka Jo Hall

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever Easy Fever Muse Muse Muse Easy Fever Muse Cat Stevens Tex and Phil Easy Fever Cat Stevens Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Cat Stevens Muse We Will Rock You Cat Stevens Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Muse Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Muse Easy Fever Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Glen Sobel Muse Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman The Tea Party Cat Stevens Easy Fever Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Scoty Coogan Alice Cooper Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Chris Wyse Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Jimmy Webb Ace Frehley The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Muse Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Joanne Catherall Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Nita Strauss Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour-150625-01 Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Jimmy Webb Phil Oakey Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You David Sterry Real Life. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Molly Meldrum Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Steve Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Phil Jamieson Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ace Frehley Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Performance150724-040 The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Darren Danielson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Casey Donovan WWRY Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Martin Rotsey. Photo Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis We Will Rock You Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Red Hot Chili Peppers The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gormane Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-005 Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-011 Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Recital Centre Melbourne150613-003 Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043 160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club Boy George. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club Roy Hay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode Premiere New Song ‘Ghosts Again’

Depeche Mode have clocked up over one million views in 12 hours on YouTube for their new song ‘Ghosts Again’.

2 hours ago
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brewster Brothers To Perform Angels Rarities

The Angels’ co-founders John and Rick Brewster (aka The Brewster Brothers), will perform Angels rarities over April.

2 hours ago
Songwriting Genius Burt Bacharach Dies At Age 94

Burt Bacharach, one of the greatest songwriters of the last century, has died at the age of 94.

6 hours ago
Bucks Fizz
Bucks Fizz Were Offered ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ Before Tina Turner

Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston say Bucks Fizz were meant to release ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ before Tina Turner.

11 hours ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Morrissey Accuses Capitol Records of Sabotage

Morrissey has accused Capitol Records of intentionally "sabotaging" his new album.

1 day ago
Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers in Melbourne 7 Feb 23 photo by David Mushegain supplied Live Nation
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Pops into Cherry Bar Melbourne for an AC/DC Workout

Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers was banging away to a few AC/DC tunes at Cherry Bar in Melbourne last night (8 February 2023) and played to an audience of 17.

1 day ago
Henry Rollins photo from Frontier Touring
Henry Rollins To Perform Spoken Word Dates Around Australia

Henry Rollins will be back in Australia for spoken work dates in June.

1 day ago