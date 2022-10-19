Red Hot Rockabilly Rocker Robert Gordon Dies At Age 75 - Noise11.com

Rockabilly rocker Robert Gordon has died from leukemia at age 75.

Gordon is best known for the song ‘Red Hot’, once also covered by Jimmy Barnes and the inspiration for the name of Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour.

Robert Gordon’s first album was produced by Richard Gottehrer. Gordon was amazed by Gordon’s voice, comparing him to young Elvis when he was still on Sun Records. ‘Red Hot’ was from the first album ‘Robert Gordon with Link Wray’. On the second album Gordon covered Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Fire’ with Springsteen playing keyboards on Gordon’s track.

Robert also had an acting career, appearing with Willem Defoe in the 1982 movie ‘The Loveless’

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters said, “This one hurts. Legend. Massive influence. One of the greatest rock and rollers ever. Robert Gordon RIP”.

This one hurts. Legend. Massive influence. One of the greatest rock and rollers ever. Robert Gordon RIP 💔 https://t.co/onynRp4SwX — Chris Shiflett (@ChrisShiflett71) October 19, 2022

Marshall Crenshaw said,

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

