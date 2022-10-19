 Red Hot Rockabilly Rocker Robert Gordon Dies At Age 75 - Noise11.com
Robert Gordon Red Hot

Red Hot Rockabilly Rocker Robert Gordon Dies At Age 75

by Paul Cashmere on October 19, 2022

in News

Rockabilly rocker Robert Gordon has died from leukemia at age 75.

Gordon is best known for the song ‘Red Hot’, once also covered by Jimmy Barnes and the inspiration for the name of Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour.

Robert Gordon’s first album was produced by Richard Gottehrer. Gordon was amazed by Gordon’s voice, comparing him to young Elvis when he was still on Sun Records. ‘Red Hot’ was from the first album ‘Robert Gordon with Link Wray’. On the second album Gordon covered Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Fire’ with Springsteen playing keyboards on Gordon’s track.

Robert also had an acting career, appearing with Willem Defoe in the 1982 movie ‘The Loveless’

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters said, “This one hurts. Legend. Massive influence. One of the greatest rock and rollers ever. Robert Gordon RIP”.

Marshall Crenshaw said,

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Hurts The Devil’s Feelings By Giving Away A Demon

Ozzy Osbourne has been having a bit of fun with his demon counterpart all in the name of the Save The Music Foundation.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Only The Strong Survive
Bruce Springsteen Covers The Commodores ‘Nightshift’

Bruce Springsteen has premiered another song from his upcoming soul covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’. This time it’s The Commodores ‘Nightshift’.

5 days ago
Neil Young Harvest
Neil Young Announces 50th Anniversary Edition of Harvest

Neil Young has announced a 50th anniversary edition of his iconic ‘Harvest’ album is on the way and he has shared a live version of the album’s main song ‘Heart of Gold’.

5 days ago
Buffalo
Buffalo Revisited Is Next In The ARCA Desk Tape Series

The next release from the Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) will be Buffalo Revisited Live at the Bridge Hotel in 2013.

5 days ago
Todd Rundgren, Trak, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
You Am I’s Davey Lane Features On New Todd Rundgren Album ‘Space Force’

Davey Lane of You Am I and The Pictures features on Todd Rundgren’s new duets album ‘Space Force’.

6 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Tests Positive To Covid A Second Time – Tour Cancelled

Ringo Starr has cancelled all upcoming dates on his North American tour after testing positive to Covid for a second time.

6 days ago
Meat Loaf. Photo by Ros O'Gorman., music news, noise11
Meat Loaf ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ Declared Bigger Debut Of All Time In UK

BBC Radio 2 today announces the UK’s biggest debut albums of all-time to celebrate National Album Day 2022 - which celebrates the art form of the album - on Saturday 15th October. The chart has been compiled exclusively by The Official Charts Company in partnership with National Album Day.

6 days ago