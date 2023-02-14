Red Hot Summer Headliner Paul Kelly To Release ‘People’ Album - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly’s next release in his themed album series will be ‘People’, all about … people.
Kelly is currently headlining the Red Hot Summer tour around Australia and will be on tour with the shows through to May.
The 18-track ‘People’ features songs about real people like Shane Warne ‘Shane Warne’, Paul Keating ‘Light On The Hill’, Sir Donald Bradman ‘Bradman’, Charlie Owen ‘Charlie Owne’s Slide Guitar’ and Arthur McBride ‘Arthur McBride’.
Two of the songs. ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’ and ‘Our Sunshine’ were recorded live during the ‘Making Gravy’ show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl in September.
‘People’ follows ‘Time’ in June 2022, ‘Rivers and Rain’ in July 2022 and ‘Drinking’ in September 2022.
1. Light On The Hill *
2. Laughing Boy *
3. Stephen Foster’s Last Waltz
4. Every Step Of The Way
5. Charlie Owen’s Slide Guitar
6. Bradman
7. The Ballad Of Queenie And Rover
8. Rally Round The Drum
9. A Bastard Like Me
10. Anastasia Changes Her Mind
11. Pigeon/Jandamarra
12. Every Day My Mother’s Voice [Live at Sidney Myer Music Bowl 2019]
13. Desdemona
14. From Little Things Big Things Grow [Live at Sidney Myer Music Bowl 2022] *
15. Our Sunshine [Live at Sidney Myer Music Bowl 2022] *
16. Josephina
17. Shane Warne
18. Arthur McBride
* Previously unreleased recordings
‘People’ will be released 24 February, 2023.
Saturday 14TH January 2023
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Sunday 15TH January 2023
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Red Hot Summer shows still to go:
Saturday 18th February 2023
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Sunday 19th February 2023
Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour
Saturday 25th February 2023
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Saturday 4th March 2023
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Sunday 5th March 2023
Nowingi Place, MILDURA VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda
Saturday 11th March 2023
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour
Sunday 12th March 2023
Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
Sunday 26th March 2023
Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour
Saturday 1st April 2023
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour
Saturday 15th April 2023
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda
Saturday 22nd April 2023
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss
Saturday 29th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .
Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.
Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
