Red Hot Summer Headliner Paul Kelly To Release ‘People’ Album - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly’s next release in his themed album series will be ‘People’, all about … people.

Kelly is currently headlining the Red Hot Summer tour around Australia and will be on tour with the shows through to May.

The 18-track ‘People’ features songs about real people like Shane Warne ‘Shane Warne’, Paul Keating ‘Light On The Hill’, Sir Donald Bradman ‘Bradman’, Charlie Owen ‘Charlie Owne’s Slide Guitar’ and Arthur McBride ‘Arthur McBride’.

Two of the songs. ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’ and ‘Our Sunshine’ were recorded live during the ‘Making Gravy’ show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl in September.

‘People’ follows ‘Time’ in June 2022, ‘Rivers and Rain’ in July 2022 and ‘Drinking’ in September 2022.

1. Light On The Hill *

2. Laughing Boy *

3. Stephen Foster’s Last Waltz

4. Every Step Of The Way

5. Charlie Owen’s Slide Guitar

6. Bradman

7. The Ballad Of Queenie And Rover

8. Rally Round The Drum

9. A Bastard Like Me

10. Anastasia Changes Her Mind

11. Pigeon/Jandamarra

12. Every Day My Mother’s Voice [Live at Sidney Myer Music Bowl 2019]

13. Desdemona

14. From Little Things Big Things Grow [Live at Sidney Myer Music Bowl 2022] *

15. Our Sunshine [Live at Sidney Myer Music Bowl 2022] *

16. Josephina

17. Shane Warne

18. Arthur McBride

* Previously unreleased recordings

‘People’ will be released 24 February, 2023.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday 14TH January 2023

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 15TH January 2023

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Red Hot Summer shows still to go:

Saturday 18th February 2023

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 19th February 2023

Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 25th February 2023

Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 4th March 2023

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 5th March 2023

Nowingi Place, MILDURA VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 11th March 2023

Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Sunday 12th March 2023

Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 26th March 2023

Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 1st April 2023

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 15th April 2023

Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

