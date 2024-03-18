Regurgitator Have A New Song And It Features Peaches - Noise11.com

Peaches joins Regurgitator for their new song’ ‘This Is Not A Pop Song’.

“Pop was the baby I meant to leave on the doorstep of the orphanage but whose wailing pierced my heart, coercing me into the servitude of unplanned parenthood. It was that pink plastic car sitting in the middle of the hallway which, in the half light of dawn I tripped over and made yelp in its 8 bit ‘white’ reggae. It was one short amnesia after another, one more return to Oz, one more glance across the cabin of a crowded train to meet the eyes of a stranger just long enough to allow a tentative exchange of knowing smiles, only to then reach my stop and be spewed out onto the platform in a sluice of my fellow commuters.” said Regurgitator, guitar player and vocalist Quan Yeomans

“Excited to be a part of this non-sensical not pop but pop gold!” added Peaches.

‘This Is Not A Pop Song’ sets up the next Regurgitator album ‘Invader’.

INVADER TRACKLISTING

1. Cocaine Runaway

2. Pest

3. This is not a Pop Song feat. Peaches

4. Australiyeah

5. Epic

6. That’s Not Nermal

7. Content

8. The Bastard Poem That Nobody Wanted feat. Tyson Yunkaporta

9. INVADER

10. The Edge of Losing it

11. Dirty Old Men feat. JK47

12. Pee Pee Man

13. Wrong People

14. Tsunami

‘Invader’ will be the 11th Regurgitator album coming after the last album, the children’s record ‘The Really Really Really Really Boring Album’.

CONSUME PRESENTS

REGURGITATOR

IT’S SO INVASIVE…TOUR 2024

WITH BEST FRIENDS PARTY DOZEN and more…

FRI 10 MAY – ODEON THEATRE, Nipaluna / Hobart

Plus PARTY DOZEN and THE SUBCULTURE CLIQUE

SAT 11 MAY – FORTH PUB, Wuwinilili / Forth

Plus PARTY DOZEN and THE SUBCULTURE CLIQUE

SUN 12 MAY – DU CANE BREWING, Kanamaluka / Launceston

Plus PARTY DOZEN and THE SUBCULTURE CLIQUE

THUR 16 MAY – LAMBYS, Djilang / Geelong

Plus PARTY DOZEN and DISPLEASURE (nz)

FRI 17 MAY – THEATRE ROYAL, Dja Dja Wurrung / Castlemaine

Plus PARTY DOZEN and DISPLEASURE (nz)

SAT 18 MAY – THE FORUM, Naarm / Melbourne

Plus PARTY DOZEN, CRY CLUB and DISPLEASURE (nz)

THUR 23 MAY – THE RIVER, Wooditjup / Margaret River

Plus PARTY DOZEN and DISPLEASURE (nz)

FRI 24 MAY – RECHABITE, Boorloo / Perth

Plus PARTY DOZEN and DISPLEASURE (nz)

SAT 25 MAY – FREO SOCIAL, Walyalup / Fremantle

Plus PARTY DOZEN and DISPLEASURE (nz)

THUR 30 MAY – WAVES, Dharawal / Wollongong

Plus PARTY DOZEN and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB!

FRI 31 MAY – KING ST, Muloobinba / Newcastle

Plus PARTY DOZEN and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB!

SAT 1 JUNE – ROUNDHOUSE, Gadigal / Eora / Sydney

Plus PARTY DOZEN, CRY CLUB and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB!

FRI 7 JUNE – THE GOV, Tardanya / Adelaide

Plus PARTY DOZEN, CRY CLUB and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB!

SAT 8 JUNE – THE BASO Ngunnawal Ngambri / Canberra

Plus PARTY DOZEN, CRY CLUB and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB!

SUN 9 JUNE – SS&A CLUB Bungambrawatha / Albury

Plus PARTY DOZEN

THUR 13 JUNE – BEACH HOTEL, Cavanbah / Byron Bay

Plus PARTY DOZEN

FRI 14 JUNE – MIAMI MARKETTA, Kombumerri / Gold Coast

Plus PARTY DOZEN and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB

SAT 15 JUNE – THE TIVOLI, Meanjin, Brisbane

Plus PARTY DOZEN, CRY CLUB and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB

THUR 20 JUNE – SEABREEZES, Yuwi / Mackay

Plus PARTY DOZEN

FRI 21 JUNE – THE DALRYMPLE, Gurambilbarra, Townsville

Plus PARTY DOZEN

SAT 22 JUNE – TANKS ARTS CENTRE, Gimuy / Cairns

Plus PARTY DOZEN

