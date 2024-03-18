Regurgitator Have A New Song And It Features Peaches - Noise11.com

Peaches joins Regurgitator for their new song’ ‘This Is Not A Pop Song’.
“Pop was the baby I meant to leave on the doorstep of the orphanage but whose wailing pierced my heart, coercing me into the servitude of unplanned parenthood. It was that pink plastic car sitting in the middle of the hallway which, in the half light of dawn I tripped over and made yelp in its 8 bit ‘white’ reggae. It was one short amnesia after another, one more return to Oz, one more glance across the cabin of a crowded train to meet the eyes of a stranger just long enough to allow a tentative exchange of knowing smiles, only to then reach my stop and be spewed out onto the platform in a sluice of my fellow commuters.” said Regurgitator, guitar player and vocalist Quan Yeomans
“Excited to be a part of this non-sensical not pop but pop gold!” added Peaches.
‘This Is Not A Pop Song’ sets up the next Regurgitator album ‘Invader’.
INVADER TRACKLISTING
1. Cocaine Runaway
2. Pest
3. This is not a Pop Song feat. Peaches
4. Australiyeah
5. Epic
6. That’s Not Nermal
7. Content
8. The Bastard Poem That Nobody Wanted feat. Tyson Yunkaporta
9. INVADER
10. The Edge of Losing it
11. Dirty Old Men feat. JK47
12. Pee Pee Man
13. Wrong People
14. Tsunami
‘Invader’ will be the 11th Regurgitator album coming after the last album, the children’s record ‘The Really Really Really Really Boring Album’.
CONSUME PRESENTS
REGURGITATOR
IT’S SO INVASIVE…TOUR 2024
WITH BEST FRIENDS PARTY DOZEN and more…
FRI 10 MAY – ODEON THEATRE, Nipaluna / Hobart
Plus PARTY DOZEN and THE SUBCULTURE CLIQUE
SAT 11 MAY – FORTH PUB, Wuwinilili / Forth
Plus PARTY DOZEN and THE SUBCULTURE CLIQUE
SUN 12 MAY – DU CANE BREWING, Kanamaluka / Launceston
Plus PARTY DOZEN and THE SUBCULTURE CLIQUE
THUR 16 MAY – LAMBYS, Djilang / Geelong
Plus PARTY DOZEN and DISPLEASURE (nz)
FRI 17 MAY – THEATRE ROYAL, Dja Dja Wurrung / Castlemaine
Plus PARTY DOZEN and DISPLEASURE (nz)
SAT 18 MAY – THE FORUM, Naarm / Melbourne
Plus PARTY DOZEN, CRY CLUB and DISPLEASURE (nz)
THUR 23 MAY – THE RIVER, Wooditjup / Margaret River
Plus PARTY DOZEN and DISPLEASURE (nz)
FRI 24 MAY – RECHABITE, Boorloo / Perth
Plus PARTY DOZEN and DISPLEASURE (nz)
SAT 25 MAY – FREO SOCIAL, Walyalup / Fremantle
Plus PARTY DOZEN and DISPLEASURE (nz)
THUR 30 MAY – WAVES, Dharawal / Wollongong
Plus PARTY DOZEN and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB!
FRI 31 MAY – KING ST, Muloobinba / Newcastle
Plus PARTY DOZEN and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB!
SAT 1 JUNE – ROUNDHOUSE, Gadigal / Eora / Sydney
Plus PARTY DOZEN, CRY CLUB and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB!
FRI 7 JUNE – THE GOV, Tardanya / Adelaide
Plus PARTY DOZEN, CRY CLUB and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB!
SAT 8 JUNE – THE BASO Ngunnawal Ngambri / Canberra
Plus PARTY DOZEN, CRY CLUB and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB!
SUN 9 JUNE – SS&A CLUB Bungambrawatha / Albury
Plus PARTY DOZEN
THUR 13 JUNE – BEACH HOTEL, Cavanbah / Byron Bay
Plus PARTY DOZEN
FRI 14 JUNE – MIAMI MARKETTA, Kombumerri / Gold Coast
Plus PARTY DOZEN and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB
SAT 15 JUNE – THE TIVOLI, Meanjin, Brisbane
Plus PARTY DOZEN, CRY CLUB and MONSTER ZOKU ONSOMB
THUR 20 JUNE – SEABREEZES, Yuwi / Mackay
Plus PARTY DOZEN
FRI 21 JUNE – THE DALRYMPLE, Gurambilbarra, Townsville
Plus PARTY DOZEN
SAT 22 JUNE – TANKS ARTS CENTRE, Gimuy / Cairns
Plus PARTY DOZEN
