REO Speedwagon To Conclude At End of 2024 - Noise11.com

REO Speedwagon will call it quits at the end of 2024, 57 years after the band formed in Illinois, USA.

The band has issued a statement citing “irreconcilable differences” between long time members singer/rhythm guitarist Kevin Cronin and bass player Bruce Hall.

Cronin joined REO Speedwagon in 1972. Hall joined in 1977. The only founding member since 1967 is keyboard player Neal Doughty.

In a statement REO Speedwagon posted:

“To our fans: Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now. If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it’s not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect. Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour. Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years. “For Kevin’s part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well. “Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin. So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025. Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever.”

Today we learn some of those upcoming dates have been cancelled.

“REO Speedwagon announces adjustments to the band’s tour schedule as as Kevin Cronin recuperates from a recent urgent, and successful surgery. – September 27 @ Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, CA has been rescheduled to December 8. Existing tickets are valid for the new date. For ticket purchasers who can no longer attend, check the venue website for refund information. – September 28 @ Chukchansi Gold Casino & Resort in Coarsegold, CA has been canceled. No action is required, and refunds will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. – October 2, 4 & 5 “An Evening of Hi Infidelity… and More” concerts at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas are rescheduled to December 18, 20 & 21, 2024. Existing tickets are valid for the new dates and there is a 30-day refund period to all ticket purchasers who can no longer attend. “We apologize for any inconvenience. If you have tickets to one of these shows, look out for an email from the box offices with additional details in the next 1-2 weeks on how to receive a refund. “All other 2024 REO Speedwagon dates posted at reospeedwagon.com/tour will proceed as scheduled.”

The name REO Speadwagon came from a 1915 truck called an Reo Speedwagon, designed by Ransom Eli Olds, who the Oldsmobile was also named after.

Kevin Cronin joined for the second album ‘R.E.O./T.W.O.’ released in December 1972.

Bruce Hall first played on the seventh album ‘You Can Tune a Piano, but You Can’t Tune A Fish’, released April 1978. It was the first album to get chart momentum reaching no 29 in the USA and eventually selling over 2 million.

The first huge album for REO Speedwagon was the ninth album ‘Hi Infidelity’ in 1980. It is the band’s biggest success with over 10 million U.S. sales.

‘Hi Infidelity’ came REO Speedwagon their first four Top 40 hits in America:

Keep On Loving You (no 1, 1980)

Take It On the Run (no 4, 1981)

Don’t Let Him Go (no 26, 1981)

In Your Letter (no 28, 1981)

REO Speedwagon achieved their second no 1 hit with ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling’ in 1984.

REO Speedwagon’s last studio album of original songs was ‘Find Your Own Way Home’. Their last album was the Christmas album ‘Not So Silent Night …Christmas with REO Speedwagon’ in 2009.

The last scheduled REO Speedwagon date is 21 December in Las Vegas.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

