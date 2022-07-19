Richard Clapton Has Put Together An All-Star Band For Melbourne - Noise11.com

Richard Clapton won’t have his usual band this weekend in Melbourne. Instead, he has put together a special one-time only band for this Friday at The Palms.

Richard curated his band from the band’s of others. “These guys, well, I just stole all the best players from everyone else’s bands,” Richard tells noise11.com. “I won’t be able to do that again, probably. This band will be a once and one time only”.

Richard’s all-star line-up includes Melbourne’s finest Dave Leslie, Simon Hosford, Chris Becker, Johnny Salerno, Paul Cecchinelli and Susie Goble. “Its quite a band, Richard says. “Baby Animals, Daryl Braithwaite’s band, Jon Stevens band etc etc”.

Australia’s biggest acts like Jimmy Barnes, Jon Stevens and Richard Clapton use the best musicians and that puts these names often in high demand with clashes to the schedule. “Its just that my normal band, the Danny Spencer line-up is who I usually work with, they are going away with Jimmy (Barnes). I’m really looking forward to this gig. I think it is going to go off,” he said.

Friday night at The Palms may be the only time we will ever see this group together. “As I said, folks, get your tickets now. I don’t know if I’ll be able to do this one again”.

“These are really elite musicians and I’m really proud to play with them,” says Richard. “I’ve pretty much played with elite musicians since day one. Red McKelvie was my first guitar player in Australia. Sadly, he passed away last year. He was the guy from ‘Girls On The Avenue’. Red was really legendary. In the early 70s, he was the gun guitar player. And then it went onto Kirk L’orange and then etc etc. I have played with all of these guys a lot. Chris Becker and Johnny Salerno I played with early this century. That was like a Melbourne band I had and we played around for years and years. They had been busy with Jon (Stevens) and just not available. This is going to be a great opportunity”.

Richard Clapton will perform at The Palms at Crown on Friday night 22 July and at Queenscliff Town Hall on Saturday 23 July.

