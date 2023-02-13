 Richard Clapton To Perform Sydney and Melbourne Shows To Mark His 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Richard Clapton interview for Noise11 at South Melbourne Studios on Wednesday 23 March 2016. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton To Perform Sydney and Melbourne Shows To Mark His 50th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2023

In November 2023, ‘Prussian Blue’, the first album for Richard Clapton, will turn 50.

‘Prussian Blue’ wasn’t a hit from Richard. His first chart success came with the next album ‘Girls On The Avenue’. However it set Richard up to become one of Australia’s greatest solo acts of the 70s and 80s.

Songs like ‘ I Wanna Be A Survivor’ and ‘Last Train To Marseilles’ would be staples of his set for the next decade.

“I can’t believe it’s 50 years since “Prussian Blue”. I had one foot in Southern Germany and another foot in Chippendale, and life was so good in the Lucky Country. Gough Whitlam was our Prime Minister and the Sydney Opera House was officially opened. I had been away for several years, but when I returned in 1973 there was an amazing embryonic contemporary music scene busting to get out of its shell and take the world by the tail. The explosion of original Australian creativity, that seemed to happen all of a sudden, was awe inspiring and kickstarted me into a burst of creative energy.

“Since then, I have released over 20 albums and I couldn’t possibly guess at how many gigs I’ve played, but I think I’ve played every square inch of this wide brown land.

“Fast forward to 2008 when Marc Christowski first presented me at The State Theatre in Sydney. This has become an annual pilgrimage for the fans who come from all over Australia and in fact, the world to be part of Richard Clapton at The State.

“And what a great ride it’s been! So …
welcome to the party that never ends!”

Richard Clapton The 50th Anniversary Concert

Saturday, 15 April 2023
State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 19 May 2023
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

