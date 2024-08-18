Richard J Frankland Releases Fourth Song ‘I See You Woman’ - Noise11.com

Australian playwright, scriptwriter and musician Richard J. Frankland has released his fourth song ‘I See You Woman’ in the lead-up to the release of his ‘Discovering Leerpeen Mara’ album.

Richard says, “’I See You Woman’ is dedicated to every woman, every mother, everyone who knows that grief is love.”

Frankland’s early work as a field officer for the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody inspired his ‘No Way To Forget’, which when made into a short film won Richard an AFI Award.

His movie ‘Harry’s War’ in 1999 won Best Short Film at Spike Lee’s alternative Oscars for Black Film Makers.

‘I See You Woman’ was written by Richard j. Frankland and Mark Holden.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

