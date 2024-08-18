 Richard J Frankland Releases Fourth Song ‘I See You Woman’ - Noise11.com
Richard J Frankland Releases Fourth Song ‘I See You Woman’

by Paul Cashmere on August 18, 2024

in News

Australian playwright, scriptwriter and musician Richard J. Frankland has released his fourth song ‘I See You Woman’ in the lead-up to the release of his ‘Discovering Leerpeen Mara’ album.

Richard says, “’I See You Woman’ is dedicated to every woman, every mother, everyone who knows that grief is love.”

Frankland’s early work as a field officer for the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody inspired his ‘No Way To Forget’, which when made into a short film won Richard an AFI Award.

His movie ‘Harry’s War’ in 1999 won Best Short Film at Spike Lee’s alternative Oscars for Black Film Makers.

‘I See You Woman’ was written by Richard j. Frankland and Mark Holden.

