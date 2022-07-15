Richard Lester’s Paul McCartney ‘Get Back’ Doco Is Coming To DVD/Bluray - Noise11.com

Richard Lester’s 1991 documentary of the 1989/1990 Paul McCartney ‘Get Back’ tour will be re-released on DVD and Bluray in August.

Lester directed The Beatles movies ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ and “Help’ and came out of retirement to make ‘Get Back’.

Songs included in the documentary are:

“Band on the Run” (Paul and Linda McCartney)

“Got to Get You into My Life”

“Rough Ride” (McCartney)

“The Long and Winding Road”

“The Fool on the Hill”

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”

“Good Day Sunshine”

“I Saw Her Standing There”

“Put It There” (McCartney)

“Eleanor Rigby”

“Back in the U.S.S.R.”

“This One” (McCartney)

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Coming Up” (McCartney)

“Let It Be”

“Live and Let Die” (Paul and Linda McCartney)

“Hey Jude”

“Yesterday”

“Get Back”

“Golden Slumbers”

“Carry That Weight”

“The End”

“Birthday” (Audio only)

Paul McCartney ‘Get Back’ will be released on DVD and Bluray on 17 August 2022.

