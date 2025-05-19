Richard Marx Gifts Paul Stanley John Farnham - Noise11.com

Richard Marx has gifted Paul Stanley of Kiss the John Farnham classic ‘Whispering Jack’.

Marx has the YouTube channel ‘Stories To Tell’ where he has conversations with his famous friends, like Paul Stanley, Kenny Loggins and Rick Springfield.

“When I started to do these shows I wanted to give every guest a gift and I thought … vinyl”, Richard says in the video.

Paul Stanley is also a huge John Farnham fan. “John Farnham, unfortunately in America, has never ever gotten an iota, a fraction, of the accolades that he deserves. He is just a mind-boggling singer. In Australia he is God,” he said.

Richard tells a story of inviting John on stage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles were they performed John’s arrangement of The Beatles’ ‘Help’.

“In the 90s, I played a couple of nights at the Greek Theatre,” Richard said. “John came into town for something. We were hanging out, we had written some songs together. He was in LA, he was going to come to the show at The Greek and I said ‘would you get up and do something at my show’. He said ‘nobody know me here’. I said ‘that’s why I want you to’.

“I brought him out in the middle of my show, packed at The Greek to an audience who didn’t know who he was and he got a standing ovation”.

Watch the passing of the Farnham album from Marx to Stanley:

Richard Marx co-wrote four songs on John’s 1993 album ‘Then Again’, ‘Talent for Fame’, ‘Treated This Way’, ‘The Reason Why’ and ‘So Long In Love’. He also played piano on ‘The Reason Why’.

Farnham’s version of ‘Help’ was on his 1980 album ‘Uncovered’.

