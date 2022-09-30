Richard Marx To Tour Australia and New Zealand in 2023 - Noise11.com

Richard Marx will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2023 with dates for Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland before Brisbane, Tweed Heads, Newcastle, Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong, Penrith and Perth.

Richard Marx played Melbourne on Saturday 11 June 2016. Photo by Ros O’Gorman“I couldn’t be more excited to return to my home away from home, Australia, to perform for the fans once again. That I’ll also finally be able to play my first ever concerts in New Zealand is icing on the cake. Can’t wait to get there,” Richard said in a statement.

Richard had a number one album in Australia in 1989 with Repeat Offender. That album featured the number one hit ‘Right Here Waiting’.

1992’s ‘Hazard’ was also a number one hit in Australia.

RICHARD MARX

THE SONGWRITER TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

FEBRUARY & MARCH 2023

Sunday 19 February

Isaac Theatre Royal | Christchurch, NZ

All Ages

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Tuesday 21 February

Opera House | Wellington, NZ

Wednesday 22 February

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre | Auckland, NZ

Friday 24 February

QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 26 February

Twin Towns | Tweed Heads, QLD

Wednesday 1 March

NEX | Newcastle, NSW

Friday 3 March

Llewellyn Hall | Canberra, ACT

Saturday 4 March

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 5 March

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 7 March

Anita’s Theatre | Wollongong, NSW

Wednesday 8 March

Panthers | Penrith, NSW

Friday 10 March

Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

