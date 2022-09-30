 Richard Marx To Tour Australia and New Zealand in 2023 - Noise11.com
Richard Marx To Tour Australia and New Zealand in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2022

Richard Marx will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2023 with dates for Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland before Brisbane, Tweed Heads, Newcastle, Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong, Penrith and Perth.

Richard Marx played Melbourne on Saturday 11 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

"I couldn't be more excited to return to my home away from home, Australia, to perform for the fans once again. That I'll also finally be able to play my first ever concerts in New Zealand is icing on the cake. Can't wait to get there," Richard said in a statement.

Richard had a number one album in Australia in 1989 with Repeat Offender. That album featured the number one hit ‘Right Here Waiting’.

1992’s ‘Hazard’ was also a number one hit in Australia.

RICHARD MARX
THE SONGWRITER TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
FEBRUARY & MARCH 2023

Sunday 19 February
Isaac Theatre Royal | Christchurch, NZ
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Tuesday 21 February
Opera House | Wellington, NZ

Wednesday 22 February
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre | Auckland, NZ

Friday 24 February
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 26 February
Twin Towns | Tweed Heads, QLD

Wednesday 1 March
NEX | Newcastle, NSW

Friday 3 March
Llewellyn Hall | Canberra, ACT

Saturday 4 March
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 5 March
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 7 March
Anita’s Theatre | Wollongong, NSW

Wednesday 8 March
Panthers | Penrith, NSW

Friday 10 March
Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

