Rick Anderson of The Tubes Dies Aged 75 - Noise11.com

Rick Anderson of The Tubes Dies Aged 75

by Paul Cashmere on December 19, 2022

in News

Rick Anderson, a founding member and bass player for The Tubes, has died at age 75.

Rick played on all eight albums for The Tubes from 1975 to 1996. Anderson continued to perform as part of The Tubes live touring band up until recently.

In a statement the band said, “We lost our brother on 12/16/22. Rick brought a steady and kind presence to the band for 50 years. His love came through his bass”.

Rick is the second member of The Tubes to pass away in 2022. Re Styles died in April.

