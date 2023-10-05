Rick Price Explores Gospel With His ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ Project - Noise11.com

Rick Price explored soul music on 2021’s ‘Soulville’ and the California sounds of the 60s on ‘California Dreaming’ in 2017. Now he is deconstructing Gospel music for his new project ‘Wayfaring Stranger’, to be released as two EPs.

Watch the Rick Price Noise11 interview:

In the Noise11 interview Rick says, “To me Soul music and Gospel music is very connected. Blues and Roots music, all of that. I am very drawn to that even though I’m more known for being a Pop songwriter. My songs have been more mainstream Pop but when you go through some of my records you can see a little sample of it. I have always loved Gospel music and now I feel at my age I am in a place where I am just making music that excites me. I’d care if its successful in the market necessarily because who know? It is definitely a style of music that excites me.

Despite getting his first chart hits with a series of Pop songs in the early 90s, Rick says he came from an R&B background. “I came up singing in R&B bands and playing Bass,” he says. “I played Bass for Marcia Hines and Kerrie Biddell and Jon English when I was in my late 20s. When I released my first records it surprised that people that knew me because it wasn’t as R&B as they thought it might be. I also grew up on James Taylor. James, when you listen to his vocal it is very Rhythm & Blues, even if it comes across in a folk style”.

https://www.rickprice.com/tour

TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

Thursday 5th – Camelot Marrickville NSW

Friday 6th – Lizottes – New Lambton NSW

Saturday 7th – Agrestic Grocer Orange NSW

Saturday 14th Paris Cat Melbourne VIC

Sunday 15th Sookie Lounge Belgrave VIC

Thursday 19th Smith’s Alternative Canberra ACT

Friday 20th Centro CBD Wollongong NSW

Saturday 21st Rock The Racecourse Clarendon NSW (2pm show) Saturday 21st The Cherry Farm Ilford NSW (Evening show)

Sunday 22nd West Tradies Dharruk NSW (2pm show)

Friday 27th South Tweed Sports Club South Tweed NSW

Saturday 28th Brisbane Jazz Club Kangaroo Point QLD special guest Harry Hart

Sunday 29th Emerald Maraboon Hotel Emerald QLD

NOVEMBER

Thursday 9th Don Russell Performing Arts Centre Thornlie WA

Friday 10th Harvey Recreational & Cultural Centre Harvey WA

Saturday 18th Avoca Theatre Avoca Beach NSW Sunday

19th The Brass Monkey Cronulla NSW (1.30pm show)

JANUARY 2024

Thursday 25th Lefty’s Brisbane QLD special guest Tyrone Noonan

