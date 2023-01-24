 Rickie Lee Jones Reunites With Russ Titelman For ‘Pieces of Treasure’ - Noise11.com
Rickie Lee Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rickie Lee Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rickie Lee Jones Reunites With Russ Titelman For ‘Pieces of Treasure’

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2023

in News

Rickie Lee Jones has reunited with producer Russ Titelman for her new album ‘Pieces of Treasure’.

Titleman co-produced Rickie Lee’s first album Lenny Waronker including the hit song ‘Chuck E’s In Love’. The same production team also produced the next Jones’ album ‘Pirates’

Rickie Lee Jones went off script with the third album ‘The Magazine’ and co-produced the album herself with James Newton-Howard, who went on to become a movie composer with ‘Dune’ (1984) and worked on ‘Batman Begins’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008). Titelman went to work with Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood and Brian Wilson and continued to make some of the biggest albums of the 80s.

Rickie Lee Jones has premiered the first taste of ‘Pieces of You’ with the song ‘Just In Time’.

‘Pieces of Treasure’ will be available from April 28, 2023.

Track List
1. “Just in Time”
2. “There Will Never Be Another You”
3. “Nature Boy”
4. “One for My Baby”
5. “They Can’t Take That Away from Me”
6. “All the Way”
7. “Here’s That Rainy Day”
8. “September Song”
9. “On the Sunny Side of the Street”
10. “It’s All in the Game”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Paul Kelly and Vika & Linda Perform ‘Say I Love You’ For Renée Geyer

Vika & Linda stayed back on Red Hot Summer in Mannum, South Australia on the weekend to perform a special tribute to Renée Geyer.

10 seconds ago
Elton John in Melbourne 14 Jan 23 photo by Jonathan White
Elton John Performs His Final Ever Australian Show In Brisbane

Elton John's Farewell Hello Brick Road tour has signed off for Australia with his final performance in Brisbane on Saturday. (21 January 2023).

2 days ago
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica premiere ‘Screaming Suicide’

'Screaming Suicide' is the new Metallica song from the forthcoming '72 Seasons' album.

3 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Launches Year Long ‘Greatest Live’ Series

Queen will premiere a Queen Live video every week for 2023 as part of the new ‘Queen The Greatest’ series on YouTube.

3 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Stills, Nash and Young Pay Their Respects To David Crosby

Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills have both shared their thoughts following the passing of their Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby.

3 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
BREAKING NEWS: David Crosby Dies At Age 81

Rock legend David Crosby has died at the age of 81. Crosby was a founder of The Byrds and later teamed with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash for Crosby, Stills & Nash and later Neil Young for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

4 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones Join Tik Tok

The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok. The Stones back catalogue is now available to soundtrack clips on the video-sharing platform for the first time.

5 days ago