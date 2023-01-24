Rickie Lee Jones Reunites With Russ Titelman For ‘Pieces of Treasure’ - Noise11.com

Rickie Lee Jones has reunited with producer Russ Titelman for her new album ‘Pieces of Treasure’.

Titleman co-produced Rickie Lee’s first album Lenny Waronker including the hit song ‘Chuck E’s In Love’. The same production team also produced the next Jones’ album ‘Pirates’

Rickie Lee Jones went off script with the third album ‘The Magazine’ and co-produced the album herself with James Newton-Howard, who went on to become a movie composer with ‘Dune’ (1984) and worked on ‘Batman Begins’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008). Titelman went to work with Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood and Brian Wilson and continued to make some of the biggest albums of the 80s.

Rickie Lee Jones has premiered the first taste of ‘Pieces of You’ with the song ‘Just In Time’.

‘Pieces of Treasure’ will be available from April 28, 2023.

Track List

1. “Just in Time”

2. “There Will Never Be Another You”

3. “Nature Boy”

4. “One for My Baby”

5. “They Can’t Take That Away from Me”

6. “All the Way”

7. “Here’s That Rainy Day”

8. “September Song”

9. “On the Sunny Side of the Street”

10. “It’s All in the Game”

